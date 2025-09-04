Shikhar Dhawan Gets ED Summons In Illegal Betting App Case

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged illegal betting app, officials said on Wednesday. Dhawan is set to appear before a court at 11 AM today as part of an investigation linked to his earlier social media promotions of the betting platform 1xBet.



Authorities are expected to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

As reported by PTI, the 39-year-old cricketer is suspected to have partnered with the platform through endorsement agreements, which are now under the scanner in a wider federal inquiry.

Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on August 24, 2024.

Dhawan, celebrated for his prolific career at the top of India’s batting order, is now facing legal scrutiny—an episode that could influence how celebrity endorsements are regulated in the online space. The outcome of today’s hearing will be closely watched.



