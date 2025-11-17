'She Is Also My Family': Chirag Paswan Extends Support To Rohini Acharya, Backs Her 'Rights'

Rohini Acharya’s decision to quit politics and sever ties with her family, a day after the Bihar election results, came as a shock, and the feud has since continued to intensify. Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed concern over the emotional turmoil faced by Rohini Acharya, saying he empathised with the distress she voiced publicly while announcing her decision to quit politics and sever ties with her family, and hoped for a swift resolution to the internal conflict.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Paswan said family disputes should not be allowed to escalate, especially when they stem from emotional hurt rather than political disagreements. He also rejected traditional expectations placed on women after marriage and backed Rohini Acharya's rights.

“Political differences are one thing, but she is also my family... When there is tension in any family, I can understand how unsettling it can be... I do not believe that after marriage, the in-laws' home is the only home for a daughter... I do not support this orthodox thinking... Yesterday when she said all this, I could understand that pain and I pray that all this gets resolved soon...,” Paswan told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On RJD leader Rohini Acharya's decision to quit politics and disown her family, Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, "I will not make any comments on this because I can understand the mental status when a family goes through such a difficult situation. I have… pic.twitter.com/p76m2knvjd — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2025

Rohini’s Heartfelt Social Media Outpouring

Rohini’s candid posts on social media detailed her feelings of humiliation and suffering at the hands of her family and community. She recounted being “humiliated,” “abused,” and threatened with violence, standing firm for her dignity and refusing to compromise her principles.

“Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, abuses were hurled, shoes were raised to kill her... I didn't compromise on my self-respect, didn't give up on truth... just because of this, I had to face insults. Yesterday, a daughter left her crying parents and siblings due to helplessness... she was forced to leave her parental home... she was made an orphan... I pray that none of you ever have to walk my path, and no house should have a daughter-sister like Rohini,” she wrote.

Following her announcement to withdraw from politics, Rohini accused prominent figures in the RJD, including Tejashwi Yadav and MP Sanjay Yadav, of expelling her from the family.

She claimed she endured disgrace and physical abuse, especially after questioning party members about their election loss. “I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family,” she said in her first public response after the announcement.

This brewing family dispute coincides with the RJD’s disappointing performance in the Bihar assembly elections, where the party secured only 25 seats despite contesting over 140 in the 243-member assembly. The electoral setback has arguably intensified the internal tensions witnessed publicly through Rohini’s statements.