Supreme Court Quashes 2011 Rape Case Against Seeman After Parties Agree To Put A Quietus

HomeNewsIndiaSupreme Court Quashes 2011 Rape Case Against Seeman After Parties Agree To Put A Quietus

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan noted that the actor has withdrawn her complaint against Seeman.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed a rape case against Tamil film director and politician Seeman lodged by an actor in 2011 after both parties agreed to put a quietus to the matter.

Seeman also filed an affidavit tendering an unconditional apology and withdrew the allegations made against the actor and undertook not to contact her.

"The parties do not intend to continue any litigation. The respondent (actor) has also agreed to not to make any statement against the appellant before any media, including digital and or otherwise as well as social media...

"We find that interest of justice would be served if the impugned order is set aside. We say so for the reason that respondent no. 2 has stated in her affidavit that she would withdraw all complaints and FIR filed by her against the appellant. The FIR stands quashed," the bench said.

The top court had earlier directed Seeman and the actor to apologise to each other.

The apex court was hearing Seeman's plea challenging a Madras High Court order refusing to quash the case against him.

The high court had directed the police to complete the investigation and file a final report.

Seeman,who leads the Naam Tamilar Katchi party, is facing charges for various offences, including rape, criminal intimidation and cheating under the erstwhile IPC, along with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The complainant alleged she was in a relationship with Seeman between 2007 and 2011 on the assurance of marriage, but he married someone else.

She alleged being sexually exploited and emotionally manipulated during the period. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Seeman SUpreme COurt
