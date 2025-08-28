Schools Closed In Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan Amid Heavy Rains

Schools in several parts of North India will remain shut this week as relentless rains continue to disrupt normal life. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced that all schools in the state will stay closed until August 30. Authorities in Jammu have issued a similar order, directing schools to remain shut as a safety measure.

In Rajasthan, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in Jaipur declared a two-day holiday for all schools and Anganwadi centers in the district until August 27, citing adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, in some states, schools will remain closed not just because of the weather but also to allow students to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27.

Massive Rescue Operation in Punjab

In one of the most alarming incidents, 381 students and 70 teachers were stranded at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Daburi after floodwaters surrounded the campus. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) carried out a large-scale rescue operation on Wednesday to evacuate everyone safely, according to officials cited by PTI.

Jammu & Kashmir Schools Shut, Exams Postponed

The situation is equally concerning in Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities have ordered the closure of all schools in the Kashmir Valley on August 28, while institutions in Jammu will also remain shut on August 29 due to heavy rains. If conditions improve, classes are expected to resume on August 30.

Adding to the disruption, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has postponed the Class 10 and Class 11 (Part 1) exams scheduled for August 27, 2025. A fresh timetable will be issued once the weather stabilizes.

An official notification from JKBOSE stated:

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the examinations scheduled for tomorrow, 27-08-2025 (Wednesday), of the Secondary School Examination (Class 10) and Higher Secondary Examination Part 1 (Class 11), Session Annual (Private)/Bi-Annual 2025 for the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, stand postponed in view of continued inclement weather and flood situations.”

Government Orders Closures Across the Region

According to PTI, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has also closed all educational institutions and government offices, except for essential services and law-and-order departments, until further notice.