Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda on Friday sought to clear the air over his recent remarks about feeling “at home” during visits to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal, stressing that his words were meant to highlight shared history and people-to-people connections, not to downplay regional tensions or security challenges.

“My intention has always been to draw attention to the realities we face: concerns about the electoral process, the role of civil society and youth, and India’s responsibilities both in its neighbourhood and globally,” Pitroda said in a statement shared on X.

Clarification On 'Felt At Home In Pakistan, Nepal..'

Pitroda had sparked controversy after stating that he “felt at home” in India’s neighbouring countries, while also advocating that India’s foreign policy should prioritise its neighbourhood first. The comments drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the Congress of being soft on Pakistan.

In his clarification, Pitroda explained, “When I said that I often felt ‘at home’ visiting neighbouring countries, or that culturally and socially we share roots, I meant to emphasise our shared history and people-to-people bonds, not to ignore the pain, conflict, or the grave challenges we face from terror and geopolitical tensions.”

Pitroda has previously faced scrutiny for his off-the-cuff statements, including remarks on inheritance tax and racial stereotyping of Indians. His latest clarification comes amid ongoing strains in India-Pakistan relations, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

Acknowledging that his comments may have upset some, he said, “If my words caused confusion or hurt, I want to clarify that my aim was never to belittle anyone’s suffering or undermine legitimate concerns, but to foster honest conversation, empathy, and a more grounded approach to how India sees itself, and is seen, by others.”

Pitroda On Vishwaguru Narrative

Pitroda also addressed his earlier criticism of the ‘Vishwaguru’ narrative, emphasizing that he was “cautioning against overconfidence in image over substance.” He argued that foreign policy should be rooted in real influence, mutual trust, peace, and regional stability, not bravado or optics.”

Highlighting the need for democratic safeguards, Pitroda called for free and fair elections, strengthened institutions, youth empowerment, protection of minority rights, and resistance to polarisation, stressing that these were not partisan issues but questions that go “to the heart of what and who we are as a nation.”