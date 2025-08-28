Mohan Bhagwat Backs Modi Govt On US Tariff Issue: 'We Don't Tell Govt...'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMohan Bhagwat Backs Modi Govt On US Tariff Issue: 'We Don't Tell Govt...'

Bhagwat advocated for self-reliance ("aatmnirbhar") while acknowledging global interdependence, amidst rising US tariffs on India.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 11:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted on Thursday that the Sangh will not tell the government how to deal with US President Donald Trump and will support its decision, maintaining that any friendship should not be "under pressure".

Bhagwat made the comments while responding to a question about international trade and tariffs imposed by the US during a three-day lecture series.

"International trade is essential and must happen, as it also maintains relations between countries. But it should not be under pressure; friendship cannot thrive under pressure.

“It should be free, based on mutual consent. We should aim to be aatmnirbhar, yet understand that the world functions on interdependence, and act accordingly," he said.

"We don't tell the government how to deal with Trump; they know what to do and we will support it," he said.

The comments by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak came a day after the additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by Trump on India for its purchases of Russian oil came into effect, bringing the total amount of levies imposed on New Delhi to 50 per cent.

The lecture series was organised to mark the 100 years of the RSS.

On Wednesday, Bhagwat had said international trade should happen voluntarily and not under any pressure and appealed to Indians to opt for swadeshi products. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 11:53 PM (IST)
Mohan Bhagwat RSS US Tariffs India US Trade
