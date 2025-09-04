Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRSS To Hold Key 3-Day Meeting Of Top Brass From Tomorrow In Jodhpur

RSS To Hold Key 3-Day Meeting Of Top Brass From Tomorrow In Jodhpur

The focus is on strengthening cooperation, discussing national unity, security, social issues, and regional perspectives.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 11:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jodhpur, Sep 4 (PTI) A three-day all-India coordination meeting of senior functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates will be held in Rajasthan's Jodhpur from Friday.

The meeting, to be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, will bring together around 320 representatives from 32 affiliated organisations.

BJP president J P Nadda will also attend the RSS meet.

According to RSS national publicity and media department head Sunil Ambekar, the gathering is intended to foster stronger cooperation among the participating groups rather than to pass resolutions or take formal decisions.

This platform is not for decision-making as each organisation has its own executive body for that purpose, Ambekar said.

He said representatives of all organisations attending the meeting will hold extensive discussions on key issues concerning national unity, security, and social perspectives.

They will also present their assessment of the current situation in the country based on their ground-level experiences and exchange perspectives on regional issues of states such as Punjab, West Bengal, and those in the Northeast, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP chief Nadda arrived in Jodhpur this evening to attend the meeting. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reached Jodhpur on a brief visit to receive Nadda at the airport and returned to Jaipur from there itself.

RSS chief Bhagwat had arrived in Jodhpur on Monday for the meeting.

At the RSS meet, deliberations will be on five broad themes: promoting social harmony, strengthening the institution of family, encouraging eco-friendly lifestyles, recognising regional identities in language and attire, fostering self-reliance, and cultivating awareness of civic duties.

Ambekar emphasised that the Constitution speaks of rights as well as duties. Every citizen is expected to contribute to the country's growth as a responsible member of society, he said.

Special sessions will also focus on regional identity and civic awareness, with the aim of underlining their significance for the nation's future, he added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 11:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP RSS
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi, EU Leaders Push For Early FTA, Von Der Leyen Says 'India Has Important Role' In Ending Ukraine War
PM Modi, EU Leaders Push For Early FTA, Von Der Leyen Says 'India Has Important Role' In Ending Ukraine War
India
'Taxed Even Children's Toffees': Modi Slams Congress After GST Overhaul; Hails Cuts On Food, Medicines
'Taxed Even Children's Toffees': Modi Slams Congress After GST Overhaul
India
‘Modi Chor’ Slogan By Mamata In Assembly Stokes BJP Ire Over ‘Anarchy’; Suvendu Says ‘Will Not Accept This Insult’
‘Modi Chor’ Slogan By Mamata In Assembly Stokes BJP Ire Over ‘Anarchy’: ‘Trend Started By Rahul Gandhi’
Cities
‘Gaddi Chor, Vote Chor, Anti-Bengali’: Mamata Tears Into BJP Amid Bengal Assembly Ruckus — WATCH
‘Gaddi Chor, Vote Chor, Anti-Bengali’: Mamata Tears Into BJP Amid Assembly Ruckus — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China Will Have Lot To Show In 2027, Time For India To Wake Up
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget