RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday spoke extensively on issues ranging from language, caste, reservation and Partition to the debates on Kashi-Mathura and the idea of a Hindu Rashtra. While underlining that the Sangh does not support reclamation movements, he said volunteers were free to participate in them. He also stressed that casteism must go and reaffirmed support for reservation till the time it is needed.

‘Common Language Should Not Be Foreign’: Bhagwat

Bhagwat asserted there should be no conflict over languages and called for consensus on a common medium of communication. “There is no point in having any dispute over languages, all should together decide on common transactional language,” he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

He emphasised that while everyone must be fluent in their mother tongue and state language, a common transactional language was also necessary. “All languages born in India are national languages; we need one common language to interact, but it should not be foreign,” he stated, adding, “There is no problem in learning English but we must not disown our own culture and language.”

‘Hindu Rashtra Is Not A Declaration’: RSS Chief

Addressing questions on the Sangh’s position on the idea of a Hindu nation, Bhagwat said, “There is no need to declare a Hindu Rashtra, it already exists. The sages and seers have declared it a nation. It is not dependent on any official announcement. It is a truth—accepting it will benefit you, denying it will harm you. You can test it for yourself.”

RSS Chief On Kashi-Mathura Dispute

On the reclamation movements surrounding Kashi and Mathura, Bhagwat clarified that the Sangh would not officially back such campaigns. However, he added that swayamsevaks may choose to take part individually.

“The Sangh does not participate in movements. The only movement we joined was the Ram Temple, which we supported fully. For other movements, the Sangh will not get involved. However, in the Hindu mindset, Kashi, Mathura, and Ayodhya hold great significance—two as birthplaces. The Hindu society will take the lead in these matters. From a cultural and social perspective, the Sangh itself will not participate in these movements, though its members may choose to do so individually,” he said, as quoted by news agency IANS.

Regarding Hindu temples, he remarked, “The first thing to do is recognise that not all temples are under government control; many are private or managed by trusts. The condition of all these temples should be properly maintained.”

Responding to allegations that the RSS did not oppose Partition, Bhagwat pointed to H. V. Sheshadri’s book The Tragic Story of Partition. “The claim that the RSS did not oppose the partition is incorrect. The book explains how the partition happened, what actions led to it, what could have prevented it, and the roles played by various individuals and groups,” he remarked.

Caste And Reservation Must Stay Till Beneficiaries Decide: RSS Chief Bhagwat

Calling casteism a barrier, Bhagwat said, “Whatever is outdated is bound to go, caste system was there once, but has no relevance today. Casteism is an obstacle. Whenever there is rigidity about anything, it becomes a barrier… A proper system should emerge with a new structure, free from exploitation and full of equality.”

Recalling the 1972 Udupi declaration, he added, “All our religious leaders gathered in Udupi in 1972 and declared that in Hindu scriptures there is no place for untouchability, hierarchy, or discrimination based on birth. Even if some references appear otherwise, their interpretation would be mistaken.”

Bhagwat reiterated that the Sangh stands firmly behind constitutionally mandated reservation. “This is a question of sensitivity, it cannot be solved with logic alone,” he explained, adding in Hindi, ‘If injustice was done, those who committed it have gone. One may argue, why should we suffer? Both arguments are valid but this issue cannot be settled through logic.’

He further argued, “If for 1,000 years our people have suffered caste discrimination, and if for 200 years we have to bear reservation to uplift them, what difference does it make? We must sacrifice for our own people, that is dharma… there may be some loss.”

Bhagwat maintained that reservation should continue “till the beneficiaries themselves feel they no longer need it and are ready to stand on their own, and wish for it to be passed on to others.”

Foreign Funds Are Used For Religious Conversion: Bhagwat

Bhagwat also warned against demographic imbalance, citing conversion and illegal migration as prime causes. “The government is trying to curb illegal immigration, but society also needs to do its part,” he said. “Religion is by individual choice; there should be no allurement or force in this. We should not give jobs to illegal immigrants; we should give jobs to our own people, including Muslims.”

Opining on foreign funding in India, he remarked, “There is no issue if foreign funds come for service work, but they should be used for that purpose only. The problem arises when such funds are used for religious conversion. That is why restrictions become necessary.”