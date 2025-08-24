RSS, Affiliates To Meet In Jodhpur Next Month: Centenary Plans & Modi's Key Issues On Agenda

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Senior functionaries of the RSS and its 32 affiliates will assemble in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district next month for a three-day annual coordination meeting that will discuss a host of contemporary issues, including programmes to be organised to mark the Sangh's centenary year.

The three-day meeting will start on September 5.

Sources said the meeting may also discuss "key issues" flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech and his announcement for setting up a high-powered demographic mission in the wake of challenges posed by illegal infiltration.

"This year, Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak (national level coordination meeting) is being organised in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Vikram samvat 2082, Bhadrapad shukla Trayodashi, chaturdashi and Paurnima i.e. 5th, 6th, and 7th September 2025," RSS national publicity and media department head Sunil Ambekar said in a statement.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, all six joint general secretaries and other key office bearers will participate in the meeting, he said.

"National presidents, national organising secretaries and other key officials of 32 Sangh-inspired organisations, including Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Party, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharati, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, will also participate," he added.

Ambekar said that the three-day meeting will discuss a host of contemporary issues, including plans for RSS centenary year programmes.

"During this meeting, a collective critical analysis will be done on the recent important happenings. Furthermore, Karyakartas of various organisations will present information about their work and future plans. A discussion is also expected on the participation of all organisations regarding the Sangh centenary's programs," he said.

In this meeting, all the organisations present their assessment of the current situation (in the country) based on their ground-level experiences. In the meeting, essential issues from the perspective of national unity, security and social issues are discussed in detail, Ambekar said.

"And, necessary steps are initiated for establishing mutual coordination for ongoing works," he said.

