Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRs 70 Lakh Fireworks At Wedding Of BJP MLA's Son? Viral Videos Spark Buzz Online

Rs 70 Lakh Fireworks At Wedding Of BJP MLA's Son? Viral Videos Spark Buzz Online

BJP MLA Golu Shukla's son's lavish Indore wedding sparked social media debate due to its extravagance. Videos showcased opulent decor, designer attire, and massive fireworks costing Rs 70 lakh.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The wedding of Anjanesh Shukla, son of BJP MLA Golu Shukla, in Indore has become one of the most talked-about events after videos of the grand ceremonies quickly went viral on social media.

Videos flooding X and other platforms captured the jaw-dropping scale of the lavish wedding, sparking debates on extravagence and privilege. 

The videos from the ceremony showed the massive venue and its opulent decor, and a large gathering with a high-profile guest list. One of the video even claimed that a whopping Rs 70 lakh were spent just on fireworks.

The venue, unlike modern wedding setups nowadays, was designed around a religious theme, featuring grand idols of Hindu deities. Lord Shiva idol was placed over the main stage where the couple exchanged garlands during the varmala ritual.

Anjanesh donned a heavily embroidered sherwani, while bride Simar stunned in traditional attire crafted by designers Rimple & Harpreet. High-profile guests and massive crowds amplified the event's buzz on social media, NDTV reported.

One of the key highlights of the wedding ceremonies was a large-scale fireworks display after the varmala. The grand fireworks lit up the night sky, and became the main highlight of the wedding,with guests watching in awe.   Those clips quickly went viral, fueling the online frenzy.

In another video, the bride and groom were seen exchanging garlands at Khajrana temple in Indore. The ceremony took place before the presiding deity of the temple, an area that is out of bounds for everyone.

Anjanesh's brother Rudraksh Shukla also shared the visuals, drawing mixed reactions. While some showered congratulations, others lashed out over the wastage of the citizens' money

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rudraksh Golu Shukla (@rudrakshshuklaa)

"The Rs 70 lakh were taxpayers' money," read one of the comments. "Why only small businessmen are exposed? Why isn't the income tax department sparing people like him?" questioned another user.

BJP and Congress leaders alike attended to bless the couple. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also attended the wedding ceremony. Several senior BJP officials were also present with him. The MLA's family hasn't responded to the mounting criticism yet.

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Madhya Pradesh BJP Indore
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
National Herald Case: Relief For Sonia, Rahul Gandhi As Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet
National Herald Case: Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis
India
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
India
Luthra Brothers, Owners Of Goa Club Where Fire Killed 25, Board Flight From Bangkok To Delhi
Luthra Brothers, Owners Of Goa Club Where Fire Killed 25, Board Flight From Bangkok To Delhi
Cities
4 Dead As Several Buses Crash, Catch Fire On Delhi-Agra Expressway Due To Dense Fog
4 Dead As Several Buses Crash, Catch Fire On Delhi-Agra Expressway Due To Dense Fog
Advertisement

Videos

VBG Ramji Bill: Political Storm Over Proposed VBG Ramji Bill to Replace MGNREGA in Parliament
Life Insurance Fraud: Man Fakes Own Death for ₹1 Crore Insurance, Kills Elderly Man in Latur
Breaking: Dense Fog Triggers Massive Pile-Up on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers to Be Arrested at Delhi Airport After Extradition from Thailand
Breaking: India Strongly Calls Out Pakistan at UN Over Terrorism and Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget