Rs 70 Lakh Fireworks At Wedding Of BJP MLA's Son? Viral Videos Spark Buzz Online

The wedding of Anjanesh Shukla, son of BJP MLA Golu Shukla, in Indore has become one of the most talked-about events after videos of the grand ceremonies quickly went viral on social media.

Videos flooding X and other platforms captured the jaw-dropping scale of the lavish wedding, sparking debates on extravagence and privilege.

The videos from the ceremony showed the massive venue and its opulent decor, and a large gathering with a high-profile guest list. One of the video even claimed that a whopping Rs 70 lakh were spent just on fireworks.

The venue, unlike modern wedding setups nowadays, was designed around a religious theme, featuring grand idols of Hindu deities. Lord Shiva idol was placed over the main stage where the couple exchanged garlands during the varmala ritual.

Anjanesh donned a heavily embroidered sherwani, while bride Simar stunned in traditional attire crafted by designers Rimple & Harpreet. High-profile guests and massive crowds amplified the event's buzz on social media, NDTV reported.

One of the key highlights of the wedding ceremonies was a large-scale fireworks display after the varmala. The grand fireworks lit up the night sky, and became the main highlight of the wedding,with guests watching in awe. Those clips quickly went viral, fueling the online frenzy.

In another video, the bride and groom were seen exchanging garlands at Khajrana temple in Indore. The ceremony took place before the presiding deity of the temple, an area that is out of bounds for everyone.

Anjanesh's brother Rudraksh Shukla also shared the visuals, drawing mixed reactions. While some showered congratulations, others lashed out over the wastage of the citizens' money

"The Rs 70 lakh were taxpayers' money," read one of the comments. "Why only small businessmen are exposed? Why isn't the income tax department sparing people like him?" questioned another user.

BJP and Congress leaders alike attended to bless the couple. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also attended the wedding ceremony. Several senior BJP officials were also present with him. The MLA's family hasn't responded to the mounting criticism yet.