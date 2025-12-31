Indian Army’s Animal Contingent To Debut At Republic Day 2026 Parade

India’s Republic Day parade in 2026 will feature a striking and unprecedented moment as the Indian Army’s animal contingent marches down Kartavya Path, shining a spotlight on the often-unseen contributors to national defence. For the first time, a specially curated group of military animals from the Remount & Veterinary Corps (RVC) will participate in the parade, underscoring their vital role in protecting India’s most hostile and inaccessible borders.

A Contingent That Reflects India’s Toughest Terrains

The animal contingent will comprise two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four raptors, ten Indian-breed Army dogs and six conventional military dogs currently in active service. Together, they represent a unique blend of tradition, innovation and operational necessity within the Indian Army.

At the front will be the recently inducted Bactrian camels, now deployed in the cold deserts of Ladakh. Exceptionally suited to high-altitude conditions, these camels can operate above 15,000 feet, endure thin air and freezing temperatures, and transport loads of up to 250 kilograms over long distances with limited water and feed. Their induction has strengthened the Army’s logistical and patrolling capabilities along the Line of Actual Control, particularly across sandy stretches and steep gradients.

Zanskar Ponies & Raptors: Strength Meets Strategy

Marching alongside the camels will be the Zanskar ponies, an indigenous mountain breed native to Ladakh. Small in size but formidable in endurance, these ponies routinely carry 40 to 60 kilograms across treacherous terrain at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet, even when temperatures plunge to minus 40 degrees Celsius. Since their induction in 2020, they have been deployed in some of the harshest operational zones, including the Siachen Glacier.

Beyond logistics, Zanskar ponies are integral to mounted patrols, often covering distances of up to 70 kilometres a day in sensitive border areas. Their presence in the parade highlights the Army’s reliance on native solutions for extreme conditions.

Adding an aerial dimension to the formation will be four raptors, employed by the Army for bird-strike prevention and surveillance tasks. Their inclusion reflects the innovative use of natural capabilities to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Army Dogs: The Silent Warriors Of The Force

One of the most compelling elements of the parade will be the Army dogs, frequently referred to as the “Silent Warriors” of the Indian Army. Bred, trained and cared for by the Remount & Veterinary Corps at the RVC Centre and College in Meerut, these dogs play a crucial role in counter-terrorism operations, explosive and mine detection, tracking, guarding, disaster response, and search-and-rescue missions.

Over the years, Army dogs and their handlers have demonstrated remarkable courage, earning gallantry awards and commendations for their service in combat zones and humanitarian operations.

In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, the Army has increasingly inducted indigenous dog breeds such as Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai and Rajapalayam. Their participation in the Republic Day parade will underline India’s growing self-reliance in defence and the successful integration of native breeds into specialised military roles.

As the animal contingent marches past the saluting dais on Republic Day 2026, it will stand as a powerful reminder that India’s defence strength is built not by soldiers and machines alone, but also by loyal animals that have shared the burden of duty—from the icy heights of Siachen to disaster-hit civilian zones.