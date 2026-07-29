Reports on cybersecurity incident involving DRDO 'incorrect, unverified': Official

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI): Some media reports on an alleged cybersecurity incident involving the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) are "incorrect and unverified," officials said on Tuesday, and clarified that there is currently "no evidence of any active cyber attack".

According to reports carried by a few news outlets, a suspected data breach has hit the DRDO, with a threat actor allegedly attempting to sell a large tranche of data on the dark web.

A thorough investigation into the alleged breach has been carried out by the relevant agencies at the level of the Ministry of Defence, the officials said.

"It is clarified that there is currently no evidence of any active cyber attack, unauthorised network intrusion, or ongoing data exfiltration," a senior official said.

The reports in certain sections of media on the alleged cybersecurity incident involving the DRDO are "incorrect and unverified," the official said.

Most of the data alleged to be leaked is of "unclassified nature and bears no confidentiality", they claimed.

Certain unclassified data that is being shown as ''critical'' is from an "old data breach of 2020-2022 vintage". The threat actors have deliberately and evidentially fabricated the documents to make them appear as "recent and confidential", the official said.

All the documents referred to in the alleged data leak are "outdated, having undergone multiple revisions, and are no longer representative of current configurations," the officials added.

Also, the investigation reveals the data to be on sale by several threat actors. However, the data being sold is "same across these threat actors and bears no current relevance to the department and the ministry," they said.

Additionally, the alleged leaked data has been "deliberately fabricated" by the threat actors, motivated by financial gains, to cause panic, collect larger sums of money for the data and appear authentic, the official said. PTI KND MNK MNK

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