HomeNewsIndia‘Insult To Dogs’: Renuka Chowdhary Says She Never Called Any MP A Dog, Sparks Row

Renuka Chowdhary’s “insult to dogs” remark intensifies the Parliament dog row as BJP attacks and Congress alleges political targeting.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 11:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhary’s fresh remark — “That would be an insult to dogs” — has reignited the political storm over her bringing a stray dog into Parliament earlier this month. Speaking to a TV channel on Thursday, she insisted she never referred to any MP as a dog.

“I never called any MP a dog. That would be an insult to dogs. Dogs possess loyalty, selfless love, and affection, which is rarely found in humans. Calling humans dogs is inappropriate; it would be an insult to dogs,” she said, adding a pointed layer to the ongoing controversy.

Stray Dog Incident Sparked Uproar On Day One Of Winter Session

The row dates back to December 1, the opening day of Parliament's winter session, when Chowdhary encountered a stray dog after a scooter collided with a car near the Parliament complex. Seeing the animal stranded in the middle of the road, she picked it up and carried it in her official vehicle to prevent further accidents. On reaching Parliament, she handed the dog over to staff and asked them to ensure it was taken to safety.

However, what she framed as an act of compassion quickly turned into a political flashpoint. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal objected strongly, calling it a breach of privilege. “Bringing a dog into Parliament is an insult to democracy. It tarnishes the dignity of Parliament. Strict action should be taken,” he said, triggering a heated debate.

BJP Claims She Compared MPs To Dogs — Congress Hits Back

Following his comments, BJP leaders accused Renuka of using the incident to indirectly label MPs as “dogs.” Their charge stemmed from her earlier sarcastic clarification: “Has the dog bit anyone? The real ones are sitting in Parliament, biting us every day. When we help a mute animal, it becomes a big issue. Does the government have nothing else to do?”

The Congress has dismissed the allegations as an attempt to sensationalize the incident and divert attention from more pressing issues.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dog CONGRESS Renuka Chowdhary
