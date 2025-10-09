Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed strong support for the recent breakthrough in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, following the announcement of the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan. In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi highlighted the significance of the agreement, noting that it represented both the tireless diplomacy of the U.S. and the leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump’s peace plan,” Modi wrote. “This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu.”

“I hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace,” he added.

We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu.



We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025

This statement comes after President Trump’s announcement on Thursday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first stage of his peace plan, a development that marks a potential turning point in the two-year conflict in Gaza. According to Trump, the deal calls for the immediate release of hostages and prisoners, with Israel agreeing to pull back its troops to a designated line as part of the first step toward a more enduring peace agreement.

The peace deal between Israle and Hamas, brokered after months of diplomatic engagement, outlines a temporary pause in fighting as part of a broader roadmap toward lasting peace. It shows the first tangible step toward de-escalation in a war that has claimed thousands of lives and deepened divisions across the region, and going on for over 2 years.

While details of the subsequent phases remain undisclosed, Trump emphasized that the agreement marks the beginning of a “strong, durable, and everlasting peace.”

Confirmation From All Sides

The initial phase of the deal has been officially confirmed by Israeli officials, Hamas, and mediator Qatar. In a statement, Hamas said the agreement includes an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a prisoner-hostage swap. The group also called on Trump and other guarantor states to ensure Israel fully implements the ceasefire.