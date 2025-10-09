Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal

'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal

PM Modi has praised the first phase of Trump’s peace plan, calling it a significant step toward lasting peace. He expressed hope that the release of hostages and aid to Gaza would bring relief.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed strong support for the recent breakthrough in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, following the announcement of the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan. In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi highlighted the significance of the agreement, noting that it represented both the tireless diplomacy of the U.S. and the leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump’s peace plan,” Modi wrote. “This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu.”

“I hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace,” he added.

This statement comes after President Trump’s announcement on Thursday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first stage of his peace plan, a development that marks a potential turning point in the two-year conflict in Gaza. According to Trump, the deal calls for the immediate release of hostages and prisoners, with Israel agreeing to pull back its troops to a designated line as part of the first step toward a more enduring peace agreement.

The peace deal between Israle and Hamas, brokered after months of diplomatic engagement, outlines a temporary pause in fighting as part of a broader roadmap toward lasting peace. It shows the first tangible step toward de-escalation in a war that has claimed thousands of lives and deepened divisions across the region, and going on for over 2 years. 

While details of the subsequent phases remain undisclosed, Trump emphasized that the agreement marks the beginning of a “strong, durable, and everlasting peace.”

Confirmation From All Sides

The initial phase of the deal has been officially confirmed by Israeli officials, Hamas, and mediator Qatar. In a statement, Hamas said the agreement includes an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a prisoner-hostage swap. The group also called on Trump and other guarantor states to ensure Israel fully implements the ceasefire.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 09:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel GaZa PM Modi Hamas Breaking News ABP Live Trump’s Peace Plan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
India
'Terribly Wrong': Chidambaram Slams PM Modi's 26/11 Mumbai Attack Remarks
'Terribly Wrong': Chidambaram Slams PM Modi's 26/11 Mumbai Attack Remarks
India
PM Modi Meets Britain's Keir Starmer In Mumbai, Talks To Focus On Trade And Tech
PM Modi Meets Britain's Keir Starmer In Mumbai, Talks To Focus On Trade And Tech
Cities
Owner Of Sresan Pharma, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After 20 Child Deaths In MP
Owner Of Sresan Pharma, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After Child Deaths
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget