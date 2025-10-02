Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaFormer President Ramnath Kovind Appeals Youth To Engage In Politics At RSS Dussehra Event

Ramnath Kovind urges youth to join politics, inspired by RSS founder Hedgewar and Dr Ambedkar, during Vijayadashmi rally marking RSS centenary.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Nagpur, Oct 12 (PTI) Former President Ramnath Govind on Thursday rued that “good people” are staying away from politics, and urged the youth to be a part of the country’s political landscape.

Addressing as the chief guest of the annual Vijayadashmi rally of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at Reshimbagh ground here, he said RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar played an important role in shaping his life.

“I was inspired by the values of national unity and social harmony shared by Dr Ambedkar and Dr Hedgewar. There is no casteism and discrimination in RSS,” he said.

The former president said the RSS founder’s “vichar” (thoughts) helped him clearly understand society and the nation.

Ruing that “good people” are not joining politics, he appealed to the youth to be a part of it. Kovind said he is writing a book titled ‘Triumph of the Indian Republic’.

The Vijayadashmi rally also marked the centenary celebrations of the RSS, which was founded by Hedgewar on Dussehra in 1925. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
