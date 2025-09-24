Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRajya Sabha Elections For 4 Jammu And Kashmir Seats Scheduled On October 24: EC

Rajya Sabha Elections For 4 Jammu And Kashmir Seats Scheduled On October 24: EC

Election Commission announces Rajya Sabha polls for four vacant Jammu and Kashmir seats on October 24, along with a bypoll in Punjab.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 03:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Election Commission of India has announced that voting to fill four vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir will take place on October 24. These seats have been lying vacant since 2021, marking nearly four years without representation for the Union Territory in the Upper House. Alongside, a bypoll for one Rajya Sabha seat in Punjab, vacated earlier this year, will also be conducted on the same date.

ALSO READ: Gujjar Youth Killing: J-K Police Constable Held; PDP Chief Says 'No One Above Law'

Four Vacant Seats In Jammu And Kashmir

The four seats from Jammu and Kashmir have remained unfilled since February 2021 when the terms of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nazir Ahmad Laway, Fayaz Ahmad Mir, and Shamsher Singh Manhas ended. At the time, elections could not be held due to the absence of an elected Assembly in the Union Territory, which was under President’s Rule.

With the formation of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly following the Union Territory’s first Assembly elections in 2024, the required electorate is now in place. This development has paved the way for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections, restoring the region’s representation in the Upper House of Parliament after a long gap.

Punjab Bypoll Scheduled

In addition to Jammu and Kashmir, a bypoll will be held in Punjab to fill the vacancy left by Aam Aadmi Party member Sanjeev Arora. Arora resigned earlier this year following his election to the Punjab Assembly, though his original Rajya Sabha term was scheduled to end in April 2028.

Polling for both Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on October 24, with counting set to begin at 5 pm the same evening, the Election Commission confirmed.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 03:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajya Sabha Elections 2025 Jammu And Kashmir Rajya Sabha Seats
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Massive Protest In Ladakh Over Statehood: People Clash With Police, BJP Office In Leh Set On Fire
Massive Protest In Ladakh Over Statehood: People Clash With Police, BJP Office Set On Fire
Cities
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Cities
'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting In Patna
'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting
India
Delhi HC Dismisses Plea To Remove Graves Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhatt From Tihar Jail
Delhi HC Dismisses Plea To Remove Graves Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhatt From Tihar Jail
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget