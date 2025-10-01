Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDefence Minister Rajnath Singh To Celebrate Dussehra With Soldiers In Bhuj

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Celebrate Dussehra With Soldiers In Bhuj

Extending his greetings on Vijayadashami, Singh called it a festival that symbolises the victory of good over evil, truth over falsehood, and righteousness over injustice.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 11:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday called on soldiers to embrace new technologies, prioritise training and stay prepared for every challenge.

Singh was addressing a group of soldiers at a traditional 'Barakhana' in Gujarat's Bhuj.

"Wars are not won by weapons alone, but by discipline, morale, and constant readiness. Embrace new technologies, make training an integral part of your routine, and prepare yourself for every situation," he said.

"In today's world, the force that remains invincible is the one that continuously learns and adapts to new challenges," he added.

The defence minister will celebrate Dussehra and Vijayadashami with the troops in Bhuj.

He highlighted that while traditional threats remain, new challenges such as terrorism, cyber-attacks, drone warfare, and information warfare have added multidimensional risks.

"These cannot be countered by weapons alone. Mental strength, updated knowledge, and quick adaptability are equally important," he emphasised.

Extending his greetings on Vijayadashami, Singh called it a festival that symbolises the victory of good over evil, truth over falsehood, and righteousness over injustice.

The defence minister assured the soldiers that the government is fully committed to their welfare, modernisation of the armed forces, and respect for veterans.

"The well-being of our soldiers is non-negotiable," he reiterated.

"The dream of a strong, self-reliant, and developed India rests on the shoulders of our soldiers. It is through their dedication and sacrifice that this dream is being fulfilled every day." Calling the 21st century the era of India, Singh said the country is moving swiftly towards self-reliance in defence.

He expressed confidence that with the commitment of the armed forces, India will soon be home to one of the finest militaries in the world, according to the defence ministry.

Singh paid rich tributes to the land of Bhuj and Kutch, describing it not merely as a geographic location but as an "emotion and a saga of courage".

Recalling the valour displayed during the 1971 war and the 1999 Kargil conflict, as well as the resilience shown in the aftermath of the 2001 earthquake, he said Bhuj exemplifies the spirit of the mythical phoenix rising from the ashes.

"The soil of Kutch carries in its grains the bravery and indomitable spirit of its people and soldiers," he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 01 Oct 2025 11:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Army Dussehra Rajnath SIngh Dussehra 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Govt Shutdown Continues As Senate Democrats Hold Firm On Healthcare Subsidies
US Govt Shutdown Continues As Senate Democrats Hold Firm On Healthcare Subsidies
India
'As A Fellow Tribal Leader, Intervene In My Husband's Case': Wangchuk's Wife Urges President Murmu
'As A Fellow Tribal Leader, Intervene In My Husband's Case': Wangchuk's Wife Urges President Murmu
India
Indian Navy Conducts Full-Scale Submarine Rescue Exercise In South China Sea: WATCH
Indian Navy Conducts Full-Scale Submarine Rescue Exercise In South China Sea: WATCH
India
'From Sikh Riots To Covid Pandemic': PM Modi Lauds RSS Service During Centenary Celebration
'From Sikh Riots To Covid Pandemic': PM Modi Lauds RSS Service During Centenary Celebration
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Urges Suryakumar To Take Trophy
Bareilly Violence: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused, SP Gun Seized, Multiple Arrests Continue
Mohsin Raza Apologizes To PCB, Says Suryakumar Yadav Should Receive Asia Cup Trophy
Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget