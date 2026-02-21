‘No Ban For Defence Personnel’: Rajnath Singh Breaks Silence After Naravane Book Row

In his first public remarks following the controversy over former Army chief General M.M. Naravane’s book, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there will be no restriction on former Army chiefs writing books.

The Defence Minister also dismissed as “absolutely false” reports claiming that officers associated with the armed forces would not be permitted to author any book until 20 years after retirement.

Parliament Uproar Over Publication

The issue had gained political traction during the recent Budget Session of Parliament. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi questioned the government over granting permission for the publication of General Naravane’s book.

The matter triggered sharp exchanges in Parliament, leading to significant disruptions and making it difficult for proceedings to continue smoothly.

Galwan Clash And The Memoir

During the 2020 military standoff with China, including the Galwan Valley clash and the broader border tensions, General M.M. Naravane was serving as Chief of the Army Staff from March 2020 to April 2022.

In October 2023, General Naravane informed news agency PTI in an interview that he had written his autobiography, titled Four Stars of Destiny. PTI also published excerpts from the book.

In the memoir, the retired Army chief detailed developments from the Galwan Valley clash of May 15–16, 2020, to the subsequent disengagement process and agreements aimed at resolving the border dispute with China.

Details Of High-Level Meetings

The book reportedly includes accounts of his telephone conversations and meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

General Naravane also referred to meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and the China Study Group (CSG). In addition, he wrote about his interactions with subordinate commanders and the directions issued to them during the crisis.

Draft Sought, Publication Pending

Amid these disclosures, the government, specifically the Ministry of Defence, sought the complete draft of the book from the publishing house, rather than directly from General Naravane.

The book, which was scheduled for publication in April 2024, has not yet received clearance.

OSA And Army Act Concerns

According to sources, the book has been held back under provisions of the Official Secrets Act (OSA) and the Army Act, amid concerns that its release could make sensitive military information public.