Kerala HC Extends Arrest Protection To Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil In Rape Case

HomeNewsIndiaKerala HC Extends Arrest Protection To Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil In Rape Case

The Kerala High Court extended interim protection from arrest for expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a rape and forced abortion case until January 21.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 03:29 PM (IST)

Kochi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday extended by two weeks the interim protection from arrest to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a case relating to the alleged rape of a woman and forcing her to abort pregnancy.

Justice A Badharudeen listed the matter for hearing on January 21 and extended till then the interim relief given to Mamkootathil.

The MLA has challenged the Thiruvananthapuram Principal District and Sessions Court's order denying him anticipatory bail in the case.

The High Court had on December 18, 2025 extended the interim order till January 7.

Mamkootathil has claimed in his plea that he was innocent and his custodial interrogation was not required.

He has also contended that the relationship between him and the complainant was consensual and when it became strained, a complaint was lodged against him.

The complainant has also moved the High Court opposing his anticipatory bail plea and seeking impleadment in the matter.

Mamkootathil, who had gone into hiding after the police registered the first case of sexual assault and forced abortion against him, returned after the High Court granted him interim relief on December 6, 2025.

He appeared in Palakkad to cast his vote in the local body elections on December 11, 2025.

He was expelled from the party on December 4 last year. PTI HMP ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Jan 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
