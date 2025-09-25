Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Congress Party Leaders 'Not Barred' From Meeting Suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil; CPM, BJP Criticise Decision

Congress Party Leaders 'Not Barred' From Meeting Suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil; CPM, BJP Criticise Decision

Speaking to reporters, District Congress Committee (DCC) President A Thankappan said Mamkootathil is the elected MLA of Palakkad, and people are free to interact with him.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 02:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Palakkad (Kerala), Sep 25 (PTI) As Rahul Mamkootathil MLA returns to his constituency a month after facing allegations of sexual misconduct involving multiple women, Congress leaders on Thursday clarified that party workers are not barred from meeting him.

Speaking to reporters, District Congress Committee (DCC) President A Thankappan said Mamkootathil is the elected MLA of Palakkad, and people are free to interact with him.

“People who voted for him will meet him. Should they stay away from their representative? We have not issued any direction prohibiting people from meeting him,” he said.

Asked about Congress and Youth Congress leaders accompanying the legislator, Thankappan said it is natural for people to speak with him. “Rahul doesn’t need anyone’s help. He knows the constituency and the voters. He will meet them, it cannot be prohibited,” he added.

Thankappan said the DCC’s position aligns with the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), which had clarified that Mamkootathil is suspended from the party and will not attend party events locally.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) Palakkad District Secretary E N Suresh Babu raised an allegation against a Congress MP who is close to Mamkootathil, describing him as the ‘headmaster’ of the Palakkad MLA.

He claimed the leader directly approached people and made inappropriate advances. “After seeing good-looking individuals, the headmaster would ask them to go to Bangalore,” he alleged.

When reporters sought clarification, Suresh Babu reiterated his allegations.“The headmaster is doing more than Mamkootathil. How can he speak against the MLA?” He also criticised Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on the Mamkootathil issue.

“I will reveal more later. This is how Congress leadership works,” he said.

Meanwhile, Satheesan refused to comment on Mamkootathil, stating, “He is suspended from the party and the parliamentary party. I cannot comment.” On the issue of party leaders accompanying Mamkootathil in Palakkad, he said, “He was our party worker. We know him well. Even if someone like P Sarin, who is ousted, comes before us, we will greet him.” Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said the party cannot bar an MLA from visiting his constituency, as it is his democratic right. “Let him meet the people,” he said.

Muslim League leader PMA Salam maintained that Mamkootathil is meeting constituents in his capacity as the MLA. He said that other politicians facing FIRs over similar allegations also continue to meet their constituents.

BJP Yuva Morcha leader Prasanth Sivan said protest activities will continue until Mamkootathil resigns. “Congress’s double standard is now exposed. We will strengthen protests against Mamkootathil,” he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Mamkootathil CONGRESS
