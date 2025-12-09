Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi To Visit Germany, Engage Indian Diaspora And German Ministers

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany, Engage Indian Diaspora And German Ministers

Organised by the Indian Overseas Congress, the visit aims to discuss India's global role, exchange ideas with legislators, and strengthen the Congress party's connection with the NRI community.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 11:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Germany from December 15 to 20 during which he will engage with the Indian diaspora and meet German government ministers, according to the Indian Overseas Congress.

Gandhi's visit to Germany will offer a valuable platform to engage in dialogue on India's global role, while fostering the exchange of ideas and opportunities with German legislators and members of the Indian diaspora, Vikram Duhan, general secretary of Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK, said, according to a post on X by the IOC.

"The Member of Parliament and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi will visit Germany from December 15 to 20. He will be accompanied by Indian Overseas Congress Chairperson Shri Sam Pitroda," Balwinder Singh, president of IOC, Germany, said.

During the visit, Gandhi will engage with the Indian diaspora and meet German government ministers, he said.

Ausaf Khan, president of IOC Austria, said, "We are honoured to welcome Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Member of Parliament, who will be engaging with the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, 2025." The event will bring together all presidents of the Indian Overseas Congress from across Europe, providing a unique platform to discuss key issues with Gandhi, particularly on strengthening the Congress, NRI issues and further exploring how the IOC can play a pivotal role in connecting more people to the party and spreading its ideology, Khan said in a post on the IOC's X handle.

"We look forward to receiving invaluable guidance from our senior leadership, including Shri Rahul Gandhi, Shri Sam Pitroda, Dr. Arathi Krishna, and other esteemed leaders," he said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 11:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Germany Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
India
Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos
Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos
Cricket
Pandya Power, Clinical Bowling Give India 101-Run Win Over Proteas In 1st T20I
Pandya Power, Clinical Bowling Give India 101-Run Win Over Proteas
News
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget