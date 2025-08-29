'Rahul Gandhi Committed A Sin': Odisha CM Slams 'Abuses' Against PM Modi's Mother

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi strongly condemned the alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during a Congress 's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in poll-bound Bihar, saying that such an incident has never happened in the 78-year political history of the country and that "Rahul Gandhi has committed a sin".

Majhi's reaction comes after a video purportedly showing derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his mother at an INDIA bloc event in Darbhanga went viral on social media.

"I condemn this. This has never happened in the country’s 78-year political history, not even in the case of top leaders,” CM Majhi said, calling the incident “a reflection of the ideology of Rahul Gandhi and his allied parties.”

The Chief Minister alleged that the Congress and its leadership were frustrated after being out of power. “The Gandhi family has been in power or at the centre of power for 50 years, and this incident has revealed their frustration at being out of power for so long,” he said.

Majhi further stated, “Rahul Gandhi and Congress have committed a sin by using such language against a lady who birthed a son like PM Modi. The country will not tolerate it and will definitely answer this.”

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar | On a viral video purportedly showing derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his mother at an INDIA bloc event in Darbhanga, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi says, "I condemn this. This has never happened in the country's 78-year political history, not even in… pic.twitter.com/rw1krzH2LR — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2025

The video showed some unidentified people using a Hindi abuse for Modi from a dais raised during the yatra. The incident allegedly took place on Wednesday morning when Gandhi, his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles, news agency PTI reported.

Following the incident, the BJP alleged that Congress had degraded political standards by allowing such remarks at the rally and sought apologies from Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. The Congress, however, dismissed the charges, saying the BJP was raking up “irrelevant” issues.