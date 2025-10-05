Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Arms & Narcotics Smuggling Module Linked To Pakistan, 2 Arrested

Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Arms & Narcotics Smuggling Module Linked To Pakistan, 2 Arrested

Amritsar CI Wing busts cross-border arms and drug smuggling network linked to Pakistan. Two arrested, 2.5 kg heroin and 5 pistols seized; investigation underway to expose full nexus.

By : ANI | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 5 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Counter Intelligence (CI) Wing of Amritsar Police has busted a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module with links to Pakistan police said.

Director General of Police, Punjab - Gaurav Yadav informed in a message on X, that in an intelligence-led operation, Counter Intelligence Amritsar busts a cross-border arms & narcotics smuggling module with links to Pakistan & apprehends two operatives Gurjant Singh & Gurvel Singh, both residents of TarnTaran & recovers 2.5 kg Heroin & 5 sophisticated pistols alongwith magazines.

DGP Yadav stated that preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused were acting upon the "directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler to smuggle the contraband from across the border"

The recovered arms were "meant to be supplied to gangsters & criminals to fuel unlawful activities" in Punjab, DGP Yadav said.

A First Information Report was registered at the SSOC Police Station. Further investigation is underway to "expose the full nexus", including the backward and forward linkages of the network, DGP Yadav added.

"@PunjabPoliceInd reiterates its commitment to dismantling narco-terror and organised crime networks to safeguard #Punjab," the post added. Earlier, in a significant breakthrough, the Amritsar Rural Police arrested one person and recovered two hand grenades from his possession, as per officials. DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav stated that the alleged accused is a resident of TarnTaran and had been in contact with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agents and had received the consignment across the border.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police apprehended Ravinder Singh @ Ravi, resident of #TarnTaran and recovered 2 hand grenades. Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused was in contact with #Pakistan's ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) agents and had received the consignment cross-border," the post read.

An FIR has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network. "FIR has been registered at PS Gharinda #Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network.@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to neutralising terror networks, eliminating organised crime and ensuring peace and public safety across the state," the post further read. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Amritsar Narcotics Punjab Police Pakistan Gangsters Heroin Seizure Terror Network Arms Recovery ISI Links Cross-border Smuggling Organized Crime
