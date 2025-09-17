Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi For Bigger Punjab Flood Relief Package; Calls Current Aid 'Grave Injustice'

He highlighted the devastation, including crop and livestock losses, displacement, and land damage, while praising the community's resilience during his visit to affected areas.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 08:30 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Punjab floods demanding quick assessment of the damage and a comprehensive relief package.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said the Rs 1,600-crore initial relief by the Central government is "grave injustice" to the people of Punjab and asserted that the crisis demands a bolder response.

"The Rs 1,600 crore initial relief announced by the Union government does grave injustice to the people of Punjab. Estimates suggest that the state has suffered a loss of at least 20,000 crore.

"This crisis demands a bolder response. I request the government to facilitate a quick assessment of the damage and deliver a comprehensive relief package," Gandhi said in his letter to PM Modi.

The Congress leader said the catastrophic floods have devastated Punjab as he himself witnessed the shocking devastation.

Gandhi said over 4 lakh acres of paddy crop have destroyed, and over 10 lakh animals have perished. Lakhs of people, mostly from marginalised communities, have lost their homes, he claimed.

"The flood has also rendered vast tracts of land uncultivable in the near future. Even today, thousands of acres are submerged and villages remain cut off," he said.

"Despite the gravity of this crisis, I witnessed the very best of humanity. Communities rallied behind those who lost everything," he noted.

"People opened their homes to strangers and shared whatever little they had. Their generosity, and commitment to help, often at great personal risk was admirable," the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi had visited the flood-hit areas in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab on Monday and interacted with those affected by nature's fury.

Gandhi also visited the houses which were damaged by the recent floods and sat among some flood-affected people. He was accompanied by Punjab Congress leaders. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Leaves For Dubai Stadium, Match With UAE Delayed By 1 Hour
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
'Congress Wants To Win On Votes Of Infiltrators': Amit Shah Slams Bihar Yatra, Says BJP Supports SIR
