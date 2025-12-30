Explorer
Priyanka Gandhi And Robert Vadra's Son Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend: Sources
Rehan Vadra proposed to Aviva Beg, his girlfriend of seven years.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra’s son, Rehan Vadra, has reportedly got engaged, sources said.
According to sources, Rehan Vadra recently proposed to his girlfriend of seven years, Aviva Beg, who accepted the proposal. Both families have given their consent to the relationship. Sources further said that Aviva Beg and her family are residents of Delhi.
