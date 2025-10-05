Premanand Maharaj's Health Deteriorates, Padyatra Suspended Indefinitely

Renowned Vrindavan saint Premanand Maharaj's daily padayatra has been suspended indefinitely due to his health. The yatra, which began at 4 AM, attracted large numbers of devotees.

The announcement was made through an official post by Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj on social media, asking devotees to refrain from waiting along his usual route.

Premanand Maharaj, revered by thousands of followers, resides at the Sri Krishna Sharanam Society in Vrindavan. Every morning at 4 AM, he customarily embarked on a short but deeply spiritual walk from his residence to the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram.

The daily procession would transform the early hours of the holy town as devotees gathered through the night for his darshan, flocking the streets and decorating them with rangoli designs and flowers along the path.

According to NDTV, the saint has been grappling with kidney-related ailments for some time and requires regular dialysis. Over the past two days, he has been unable to participate in his morning walk, leading to confusion among devotees who continued to wait in anticipation.

Therefore, to prevent further gatherings and manage the situation, the ashram issued an official notice confirming the suspension of the pilgrimage indefinitely, citing Premanand Maharaj’s health concerns. The statement urged followers to avoid waiting by the roadside for his appearance and to keep him in their prayers instead.

This is not the first time the saint’s morning pilgrimage has been paused due to health-related issues. In past instances, the walk resumed only after his recovery, drawing even larger devotee turnouts.

Millions of people across the country and the world listen to Premananda Maharaj's messages. Many celebrities, including Cricketer Virat Kohli, actresses Anushka Sharma and Shilpa Shetty, actor Ashutosh Rana, and singers Hansraj Raghuvanshi and Kanhaiya Mittal, among others, visit the Kelikunj Ashram in Vrindavan to seek Maharaj's blessings and guidance.