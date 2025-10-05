Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPremanand Maharaj's Health Deteriorates, Padyatra Suspended Indefinitely

Premanand Maharaj's Health Deteriorates, Padyatra Suspended Indefinitely

Saint Premananda Maharaj has been suffering from kidney problems for a long time. His 'padyatra' has been halted several times before due to health reasons.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Renowned Vrindavan saint Premanand Maharaj's daily padayatra has been suspended indefinitely due to his health. The yatra, which began at 4 AM, attracted large numbers of devotees.

The announcement was made through an official post by Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj on social media, asking devotees to refrain from waiting along his usual route. 

Premanand Maharaj, revered by thousands of followers, resides at the Sri Krishna Sharanam Society in Vrindavan. Every morning at 4 AM, he customarily embarked on a short but deeply spiritual walk from his residence to the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram.

The daily procession would transform the early hours of the holy town as devotees gathered through the night for his darshan, flocking the streets and decorating them with rangoli designs and flowers along the path.

According to NDTV, the saint has been grappling with kidney-related ailments for some time and requires regular dialysis. Over the past two days, he has been unable to participate in his morning walk, leading to confusion among devotees who continued to wait in anticipation.

Therefore, to prevent further gatherings and manage the situation, the ashram issued an official notice confirming the suspension of the pilgrimage indefinitely, citing Premanand Maharaj’s health concerns. The statement urged followers to avoid waiting by the roadside for his appearance and to keep him in their prayers instead.

This is not the first time the saint’s morning pilgrimage has been paused due to health-related issues. In past instances, the walk resumed only after his recovery, drawing even larger devotee turnouts.

Millions of people across the country and the world listen to Premananda Maharaj's messages. Many celebrities, including Cricketer Virat Kohli, actresses Anushka Sharma and Shilpa Shetty, actor Ashutosh Rana, and singers Hansraj Raghuvanshi and Kanhaiya Mittal, among others, visit the Kelikunj Ashram in Vrindavan to seek Maharaj's blessings and guidance. 

 

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Premanand Maharaj
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
6 Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Darjeeling, Villages Cut Off After Bridge Collapse
6 Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Darjeeling, Villages Cut Off After Bridge Collapse
Cities
Madhya Pradesh Doctor Who Prescribed Toxic Cough Syrup Arrested After 14 Children Die
Madhya Pradesh Doctor Who Prescribed Toxic Cough Syrup Arrested After 14 Children Die
World
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
World
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget