Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPR Should Lead, Not Just Communicate: Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) Tells PRSI

PR Should Lead, Not Just Communicate: Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) Tells PRSI

Governor Gurmit Singh says PR is vital for expressing India’s cultural soul and advancing Viksit Bharat @ 2047, urging responsible use of AI and social media at the upcoming PRSI conference.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 01:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Public Relations, Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) said on Saturday, is central to understanding the “soul of India,” its cultural depth, social values, and the emotions that bind its people together. His remarks came during a meeting with a delegation from the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) at Lok Bhawan, where the team invited him to the 47th All India Public Relations Conference scheduled in Dehradun from 13 to 15 December.

‘PR Is Key to Viksit Bharat @ 2047’, Says Governor

During the interaction, the Governor underlined that effective public communication is essential to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. Development, he noted, cannot gather true momentum without powerful, clear, and inclusive communication reaching citizens across the country.

He stressed that PR professionals play a significant part in conveying India’s aspirations and ensuring that the voices of people align with the nation’s developmental goals.

Rising Responsibilities in the Age of AI and Quantum Tech

Reflecting on today’s rapidly changing technology landscape, the Governor said that the responsibilities of the PR sector have grown enormously. With Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technology, and other emerging tools transforming communication, he urged professionals to adopt these innovations responsibly.

However, he cautioned that technology is meaningful only when used while staying connected to India’s cultural and social roots. This balance, he said, is what will give modern PR its true power and purpose.

‘PR Must Go Beyond Messaging’

The Governor also encouraged the PR community to think beyond traditional message dissemination. Public Relations, he said, should not just communicate but also guide, lead, and inspire.

Highlighting the power of social media, he called for positive, factual, and people-centric communication that can steer society in a constructive direction. In an era of overwhelming digital content, he added, responsible messaging becomes more important than ever.

PRSI Delegation Briefs Governor on Upcoming Conference

During the meeting, the PRSI delegation presented the conference brochure and outlined the organisation’s objectives and activities. They shared that this year’s conference will revolve around the theme: “Role of Public Relations in Viksit Bharat @ 2047.”

More than 300 delegates from different states are expected to attend. With Uttarakhand marking its Silver Jubilee year, the convention will also feature special sessions dedicated to the state’s development journey, achievements, and future outlook.

Those present included Joint Director of Information Dr Nitin Upadhyay, PRSI Dehradun Chapter President Ravi Bijarniya, Secretary Anil Sati, Treasurer Suresh Bhatt, and members Sanjay Bhargava and Vaibhav Goyal.

 

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Public Relations Quantum Technology Viksit Bharat 2047 PRSI Conference Governor Gurmit Singh AI In PR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: FIR Against Owner, Manager As Toll Rises To 25; CM Orders Magisterial Probe — Updates
Goa Nightclub Fire: FIR Against Owner, Manager As Toll Rises To 25; CM Orders Magisterial Probe
India
PM Modi To Lead Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha Tomorrow
PM Modi To Lead Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha Tomorrow
India
DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Flight Chaos, Seeks Reply In 24 Hours
DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Flight Chaos, Seeks Reply In 24 Hours
Cities
Delhi Continues To Breathe 'Very Poor' Air As Battle With Smog Continues; AQI At 304
Delhi Continues To Breathe 'Very Poor' Air As Battle With Smog Continues; AQI At 304
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion| India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget