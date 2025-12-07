Public Relations, Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) said on Saturday, is central to understanding the “soul of India,” its cultural depth, social values, and the emotions that bind its people together. His remarks came during a meeting with a delegation from the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) at Lok Bhawan, where the team invited him to the 47th All India Public Relations Conference scheduled in Dehradun from 13 to 15 December.

‘PR Is Key to Viksit Bharat @ 2047’, Says Governor

During the interaction, the Governor underlined that effective public communication is essential to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. Development, he noted, cannot gather true momentum without powerful, clear, and inclusive communication reaching citizens across the country.

He stressed that PR professionals play a significant part in conveying India’s aspirations and ensuring that the voices of people align with the nation’s developmental goals.

Rising Responsibilities in the Age of AI and Quantum Tech

Reflecting on today’s rapidly changing technology landscape, the Governor said that the responsibilities of the PR sector have grown enormously. With Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technology, and other emerging tools transforming communication, he urged professionals to adopt these innovations responsibly.

However, he cautioned that technology is meaningful only when used while staying connected to India’s cultural and social roots. This balance, he said, is what will give modern PR its true power and purpose.

‘PR Must Go Beyond Messaging’

The Governor also encouraged the PR community to think beyond traditional message dissemination. Public Relations, he said, should not just communicate but also guide, lead, and inspire.

Highlighting the power of social media, he called for positive, factual, and people-centric communication that can steer society in a constructive direction. In an era of overwhelming digital content, he added, responsible messaging becomes more important than ever.

PRSI Delegation Briefs Governor on Upcoming Conference

During the meeting, the PRSI delegation presented the conference brochure and outlined the organisation’s objectives and activities. They shared that this year’s conference will revolve around the theme: “Role of Public Relations in Viksit Bharat @ 2047.”

More than 300 delegates from different states are expected to attend. With Uttarakhand marking its Silver Jubilee year, the convention will also feature special sessions dedicated to the state’s development journey, achievements, and future outlook.

Those present included Joint Director of Information Dr Nitin Upadhyay, PRSI Dehradun Chapter President Ravi Bijarniya, Secretary Anil Sati, Treasurer Suresh Bhatt, and members Sanjay Bhargava and Vaibhav Goyal.