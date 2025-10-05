Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPoK ‘Occupied, Have To Take It Back’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls For ‘Undivided India’ — WATCH

PoK ‘Occupied, Have To Take It Back’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls For ‘Undivided India’ — WATCH

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat likened PoK to a "room" of "India," claiming it must be reclaimed. Addressing the Sindhi community, he emphasised their connection to undivided India.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 08:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday likened Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to a “room in a house called India” that has been taken over by outsiders. He asserted that the “room” must be reclaimed while addressing an event in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna.

Drawing a vivid metaphor, Bhagwat said, “The whole of India is one home, but someone has removed one room of our house where my table, chair, and clothes used to be kept. They have occupied it. Tomorrow, I have to take it back…”, according to news agency ANI.

His remarks drew loud applause from the gathering as he spoke about the unity of the nation and the emotional connection shared by displaced communities.

Speaking to members of the Sindhi community at the event, the RSS chief added, “Many Sindhi brothers are sitting here. I am very happy. They did not go to Pakistan; they went to undivided India. Circumstances have sent us here from that home because that home and this home are not different.”

Bhagwat’s comments come at a time when unrest has escalated in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, with residents staging widespread demonstrations against Islamabad’s rule.

Protests And Violence in PoK

Thousands of people under the banner of the Awami Action Committee (AAC) have taken to the streets, demanding economic relief and political reforms. The protests, which began after talks between officials and leaders of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) broke down on September 29, soon turned violent.

At least ten people, including three police personnel, were killed and hundreds injured in clashes between demonstrators and security forces. The protestors had earlier issued a 38-point charter of demands, warning authorities of mass mobilisation if their grievances were not addressed.

As tensions deepened, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent a high-level team to Muzaffarabad to defuse the crisis. The delegation, headed by former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, held two days of negotiations with protest representatives.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry later confirmed on social media that both sides had reached an agreement late on Saturday, bringing a temporary end to the deadly demonstrations.

Also read
Published at : 05 Oct 2025 08:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir Mohan Bhagwat RSS POK Pakistan Madhya Pradesh INDIA
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Cuttack On Edge After Durga Puja Immersion Clashes, 6 Arrested, Social Media Access Blocked; VHP Calls Bandh
Cuttack On Edge After Durga Puja Immersion Clashes, 6 Arrested; VHP Calls 12-Hour Bandh
Cities
20 Killed In Massive Landslides Triggered By Rains In Darjeeling — Latest Updates
20 Killed In Massive Landslides Triggered By Rains In Darjeeling — Latest Updates
India
‘Rahul Gandhi First LoP To Speak Against Country Abroad’: Kiren Rijiju Slams Colombia Remarks, Cites Indira Gandhi
‘Rahul Gandhi First LoP To Speak Against Country Abroad’: Kiren Rijiju Slams Colombia Remarks, Cites Indira
Election 2025
Bihar Election: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Confirms Polls To Be Held Before This Date, Stresses SIR Conducted As Per Law
Bihar Election: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Confirms Polls To Be Held Before This Date
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget