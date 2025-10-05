Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday likened Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to a “room in a house called India” that has been taken over by outsiders. He asserted that the “room” must be reclaimed while addressing an event in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna.

Drawing a vivid metaphor, Bhagwat said, “The whole of India is one home, but someone has removed one room of our house where my table, chair, and clothes used to be kept. They have occupied it. Tomorrow, I have to take it back…”, according to news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Satna, MP | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "Many Sindhi brothers are sitting here. I am very happy. They did not go to Pakistan; they went to undivided India....Circumstances have sent us here from that home because that home and this home are not different. The whole of… pic.twitter.com/CdNaLdzwQc — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2025

His remarks drew loud applause from the gathering as he spoke about the unity of the nation and the emotional connection shared by displaced communities.

Speaking to members of the Sindhi community at the event, the RSS chief added, “Many Sindhi brothers are sitting here. I am very happy. They did not go to Pakistan; they went to undivided India. Circumstances have sent us here from that home because that home and this home are not different.”

Bhagwat’s comments come at a time when unrest has escalated in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, with residents staging widespread demonstrations against Islamabad’s rule.

Protests And Violence in PoK

Thousands of people under the banner of the Awami Action Committee (AAC) have taken to the streets, demanding economic relief and political reforms. The protests, which began after talks between officials and leaders of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) broke down on September 29, soon turned violent.

At least ten people, including three police personnel, were killed and hundreds injured in clashes between demonstrators and security forces. The protestors had earlier issued a 38-point charter of demands, warning authorities of mass mobilisation if their grievances were not addressed.

As tensions deepened, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent a high-level team to Muzaffarabad to defuse the crisis. The delegation, headed by former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, held two days of negotiations with protest representatives.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry later confirmed on social media that both sides had reached an agreement late on Saturday, bringing a temporary end to the deadly demonstrations.