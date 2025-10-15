Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPoacher Killed During Gunfight With Forest Guards In Kaziranga National Park

Poacher Killed During Gunfight With Forest Guards In Kaziranga National Park

Further search and combing operations are ongoing to apprehend the accomplices who managed to escape from the spot.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 02:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Guwahati, Oct 15 (PTI) A suspected poacher was shot dead during a gunfight with forest guards in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said.

Based on intelligence inputs about the movement of armed poachers inside the park, all anti-poaching camps were alerted to conduct searches and seal possible exit routes.

Around 2.50 am, a river patrol team of Burapahar Range spotted a light source from an unknown object in Maite Tapu and noticed the movement of a group of armed poachers.

"When they were asked to stop, the armed poachers opened fire at the forest team. The guards retaliated with controlled fire in self-defence," the official said.

Additional forest personnel were rushed, and during the thorough search of the area, the body of a poacher was found.

Further search and combing operations are ongoing to apprehend the accomplices who managed to escape from the spot.

The body of the poacher was yet to be identified.

Forest personnel recovered a .303 rifle and a handbag from the spot, the official added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 02:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Guwahati Kaziranga National Park
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur With Lalu, Rabri Devi By His Side
Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur With Lalu, Rabri Devi By His Side
Election 2025
Nitish Kumar's JD (U) Releases First List Of 57 Candidates For Bihar Elections
Nitish Kumar's JD (U) Releases First List Of 57 Candidates For Bihar Elections
Cities
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With These 4 Rules
SC Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With 4 Rules
World
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested For Keeping Classified Documents, China Links
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested Over Secret Documents, China Links
Advertisement

Videos

JDU announces 57 candidates; LJP says no seat-sharing dispute as Upendra Kushwaha meets Amit Shah
JDU Announces Candidates for Rajgir and Other Key Seats; LJP Yet to Release Official List Ahead of Bihar Elections
JDU Finalizes Candidates for Key Bihar Seats, Leaving NDA Allies, Including Chirag Paswan, in Speculation
Upendra Kushwaha Meets Amit Shah in Delhi as NDA Explores Seat Adjustment Formula
Congress Welcomes Upset Upendra Kushwaha As He Meets Amit Shah In Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget