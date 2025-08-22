PM Modi To Visit Japan, China From Aug 29-Sep 1 For Key Summits: Check Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-nation visit to Japan and China later this month, for high-level engagements aimed at boosting strategic ties, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed.

PM Modi will be visiting Japan on August 29 and 30 on the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. This will be PM Modo's eighth visit to Japan and his first Summit with PM Ishiba.

Following his Japan visit, PM Modi will travel to China from August 31–September 1 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders participating in the SCO Summit.