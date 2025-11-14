PM Modi Set To Visit BJP HQ After Bihar Election Results, NDA Leads Early Tally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to visit the BJP’s headquarters in New Delhi on Friday evening following the initial results of the Bihar Assembly elections. According to sources, he is expected to arrive around 6.30 pm, marking a customary celebration of electoral victories for the ruling alliance.

With vote counting commencing at 8 am on Friday, the NDA has taken an early commanding lead in 166 seats, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc leads in 56 constituencies, signalling a competitive fight, though the ruling alliance currently enjoys a clear edge.

NDA Shows Strong Early Performance Across Key Constituencies

Within the NDA, the JD(U) leads in 75 seats, followed closely by the BJP with 72 seats. Allies such as LJP (RV) at 18 seats and HAMS with 5 seats add further weight to the alliance’s tally. On the opposition side, the RJD leads in 41 constituencies, with Congress at seven seats and Left allies—including CPI(ML)-Liberation (5), CPI (1), and CPI(M) (1), holding smaller numbers.

Election officials note that these figures are preliminary and several rounds of counting remain, but the early trends suggest a continuation of the political patterns observed in Bihar over the past decade. Historically, the state has demonstrated strong support for the BJP and Prime Minister Modi in 2014, 2019, and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as well as in 2020 and 2025 Assembly polls.

PM Modi’s Tradition Of Visiting Party HQ After Victories

23 November 2024 – Maharashtra Victory: Following the Mahayuti alliance’s win, Modi delivered a 49-minute address, opening with “Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji” and concluding with “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram.”

Maharashtra Victory: Following the Mahayuti alliance’s win, Modi delivered a 49-minute address, opening with “Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji” and concluding with “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram.” 8 October 2024 – Haryana & J&K Elections: After victories in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, he spoke for 35 minutes, highlighting Congress’s failures and advocating for unity under the NDA.

Haryana & J&K Elections: After victories in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, he spoke for 35 minutes, highlighting Congress’s failures and advocating for unity under the NDA. 4 June 2024 – Lok Sabha Elections: Following the formation of his third consecutive government, he addressed party workers for 34 minutes, repeatedly emphasising the collective achievements of the BJP and NDA alliance.

As Bihar’s electorate appears to favour the NDA once again, Modi’s visit is anticipated to be a symbolic reinforcement of the alliance’s enduring support in the state.