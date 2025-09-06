PM Modi To Skip UNGA Session This Month In US, Jaishankar To Represent India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be addressing the General Debate at the upcoming high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly later this month, as per a revised provisional list of speakers.

Instead, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the session on September 27, news agency PTI reported.

The 80th UNGA session is set to begin on September 9, with the General Debate scheduled from September 23 to 29. In keeping with tradition, Brazil will open the debate, followed by the United States.

US President Donald Trump is slated to deliver his address on September 23, marking his first speech at the UNGA since beginning his second term in office.