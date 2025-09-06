Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi To Skip UNGA Session This Month In US, Jaishankar To Represent India

PM Modi To Skip UNGA Session This Month In US, Jaishankar To Represent India

The 80th UNGA session is set to begin on September 9, with the General Debate scheduled from September 23 to 29. EAM Jaishankar will address the session on September 27.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 08:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be addressing the General Debate at the upcoming high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly later this month, as per a revised provisional list of speakers.

Instead, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the session on September 27, news agency PTI reported.

The 80th UNGA session is set to begin on September 9, with the General Debate scheduled from September 23 to 29. In keeping with tradition, Brazil will open the debate, followed by the United States.

US President Donald Trump is slated to deliver his address on September 23, marking his first speech at the UNGA since beginning his second term in office.

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 08:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
S Jaishankar PM Modi UNGA UN General Assembly Session United STates
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Don't Think We Have...': Trump Takes U-Turn On 'Lost India To China' Remark, Affirms Friendship With PM Modi
'Will Always Be Friends With Modi': Trump Takes U-Turn On 'Lost India To China' Remark
India
'Undoubtedly, We'll Be Buying': Sitharaman Asserts India's Oil Purchase From Russia
'Undoubtedly, We'll Be Buying': Sitharaman Asserts India's Oil Purchase From Russia
World
Trump To Host 2026 G20 Summit At His Miami Golf Resort, But 'Won't Make Any Money' From It
Trump To Host 2026 G20 Summit At His Miami Golf Resort, But 'Won't Make Any Money' From It
Technology
Google Fined €2.95 Billion By EU Over Adtech Abuses, Trump Threatens Retaliation
Google Fined €2.95 Billion By EU Over Adtech Abuses, Trump Threatens Retaliation
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dam Breach In Punjab Worsens Flood Crisis, Farmers Await Relief Amid Crop Destruction
Politics: BJP Slams Kerala Congress For Comparing Bihar To Beedi, Calls Remark An Insult
BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh Slams Congress Over Bihar Remarks, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Statement “Insulting”
NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget