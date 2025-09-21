PM Modi To Address Nation Today At 5 PM

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi To Address Nation Today At 5 PM

PM Modi will address the nation today at 5 PM. His address will come on the eve of Navratri, the day from when the GST rate cuts will kick in.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 12:20 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 5 PM. However, there is no official word on the subject of his address in the evening.

PM Modi's address will come on the eve of Navratri, the day from when the GST rate cuts will kick in. The new GST reforms will come into force from September 22, with the prices of a large number of products set to come down.

It will also come after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that raised the fee for H-1B visas to a staggering $100,000 annually, a move that could adversely impact Indian professionals working in the US. The order was imposed amid Trump's crackdown on immigration in the US, and was aimed at ensuring that only people who are "actually very highly skilled" are brought into the US and that they do not replace Americans.

PM Modi on Saturday visited Gujarat where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects costing Rs 34,200 crore. Addressing the 'Samudra se Samruddhi' event in Bhavnagar, PM Modi said that India's main adversary is its dependence on other nations.

"India is moving forward with the spirit of global brotherhood and India has no major enemy in the world today, but in true terms, India’s biggest adversary is dependence on other nations”, PM Modi said, stressing India's dependency must be collectively defeated.

Earlier today, PM Modi greeted people on Mahalaya and wished that everyone's lives be filled with light and purpose as the sacred days of Durga Puja draw near. 

"The devout believe that Goddess Durga begins her descent from her abode in Mount Kailash to the Earth on this day "Wishing you all Shubho Mahalaya! As the sacred days of Durga Puja draw near, may our lives be filled with light and purpose," Modi said on X.

"May the divine blessings of Maa Durga bring unwavering strength, lasting joy and wonderful health," he added.

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 11:11 AM (IST)
Opinion
