Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Speaks With 'Friend' Putin, Reaffirms Commitment To Deepen India-Russia Ties Amid Tariff Row With Trump

PM Modi Speaks With 'Friend' Putin, Reaffirms Commitment To Deepen India-Russia Ties Amid Tariff Row With Trump

Amidst US tariff tensions over Russian oil purchases, PM Modi and President Putin reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Russia strategic partnership. Modi thanked Putin for updates on Ukraine, reviewed bilateral progress, and invited him to India later this year.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a "detailed conversation" with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing tariff tensions with Donald Trump. PM Modi shared that the two leaders "reaffirmed commitment to further deepen the India-Russia ties" and also invited the Russian leader to visit India later this year.

The two leaders spoke just days after US President Donald Trump imposed 50 percent tariffs on India over its Russian oil purchases, which he says are fuelling the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi said that the two leaders reviewed progress in the bilateral agenda and held talks on the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. PM Modi also thanked Putin for sharing updates with him regarding Ukraine.

Following the conversation, PM Modi said in a post on X: "Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."

"I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year," he added.

PM Modi has extended an invite to Putin to attend the  23rd India-Russia Annual Summit later this year.

The Prime Minister also received a telephone call on Thursday from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. During the call, the two leaders agreed on a framework to strengthen cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health and people-to-people ties.

"Building on these discussions, they reiterated their commitment to take India-Brazil Strategic Partnership to new heights," a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs noted.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vladimir Putin Donald Trump PM Modi India Russia Ties NARENDRA MODI Donald Trump.
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Speaks With 'Friend' Putin, Reaffirms Commitment To Deepen India-Russia Ties Amid Tariff Row With Trump
PM Modi Speaks With 'Friend' Putin Amid Tariff Row With Trump, Invites Him To India
World
'Will Be A Gathering Of Solidarity, Friendship': China Welcomes PM Modi For SCO Summit In Tianjin
China Welcomes PM Modi For SCO Summit In Tianjin; First Visit Since 2020 Galwan Clash
Business
Govt Withdraws Income-Tax Bill, 2025; Revamped Version To Be Tabled On August 11: Report
Govt Withdraws Income-Tax Bill, 2025; Revamped Version To Be Tabled On August 11: Report
India
'Who Is Lalu Trying To Save?': Amit Shah Targets Oppn Over 'Vote Bank Politics' Amid Bihar SIR Row
'Who Is Lalu Trying To Save?': Amit Shah's 'Vote Bank Politics' Jibe At Oppn Amid Bihar SIR Row
Advertisement

Videos

Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget