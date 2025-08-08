Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a "detailed conversation" with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing tariff tensions with Donald Trump. PM Modi shared that the two leaders "reaffirmed commitment to further deepen the India-Russia ties" and also invited the Russian leader to visit India later this year.

The two leaders spoke just days after US President Donald Trump imposed 50 percent tariffs on India over its Russian oil purchases, which he says are fuelling the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi said that the two leaders reviewed progress in the bilateral agenda and held talks on the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. PM Modi also thanked Putin for sharing updates with him regarding Ukraine.

Following the conversation, PM Modi said in a post on X: "Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."

"I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year," he added.

PM Modi has extended an invite to Putin to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit later this year.

The Prime Minister also received a telephone call on Thursday from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. During the call, the two leaders agreed on a framework to strengthen cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health and people-to-people ties.

"Building on these discussions, they reiterated their commitment to take India-Brazil Strategic Partnership to new heights," a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs noted.