PM Modi Sets Next Goal For India's Development Story — Made-In-India Jet Engines: WATCH

On the occasion of Independence Day 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged India to strengthen its technological and scientific capabilities, calling for a renewed focus on indigenous development.

Addressing the nation, Modi said, "Today, India is building a modern ecosystem across every sector. I appeal to the youth and to every department of the government: we must strive to produce Made-in-India jet engines for our fighter aircraft."

Highlighting India’s global leadership in pharmaceuticals, he added, "We are known as the pharmacy of the world, but isn't it the need of the hour to invest more in research and development? Shouldn’t we be the ones providing the best and most affordable medicines for the welfare of humanity?"