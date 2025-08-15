PM Modi Sets Next Goal For India's Development Story — Made-In-India Jet Engines: WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Sets Next Goal For India's Development Story — Made-In-India Jet Engines: WATCH

PM Modi, on Independence Day 2025, urges India to develop Made-in-India jet engines, boost research, and provide affordable, world-class medicines for global welfare.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 08:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

On the occasion of Independence Day 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged India to strengthen its technological and scientific capabilities, calling for a renewed focus on indigenous development.

Addressing the nation, Modi said, "Today, India is building a modern ecosystem across every sector. I appeal to the youth and to every department of the government: we must strive to produce Made-in-India jet engines for our fighter aircraft."

Highlighting India’s global leadership in pharmaceuticals, he added, "We are known as the pharmacy of the world, but isn't it the need of the hour to invest more in research and development? Shouldn’t we be the ones providing the best and most affordable medicines for the welfare of humanity?"

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 08:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Innovation Affordable Medicines PM Modi Indian Defense Self-reliance Independence Day 2025 Made-in-India Jet Engines Research And Development Pharmaceutical Industry Youth Appeal India Progress
