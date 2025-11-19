PM Modi Pays Tributes To Indira Gandhi On Her Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered tributes to former prime minister late Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

"Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on the occasion of her birth anniversary," Modi said in a post on X.

Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi served as the prime minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)