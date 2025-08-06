Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan-03, the first of ten upcoming buildings under the Common Central Secretariat project, part of the Centre’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan. Located at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, the newly inaugurated building is set to house several key ministries and departments.

PM Modi Calls New Infrastructure Symbolic of ‘Modern India’

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Modi said, “We are witnessing the achievements related to the creation of modern India… Kartavya Path, New Parliament House, New Raksha Bhawan, Bharat Mandapam, National War Memorial, and now Kartavya Bhavan — these are not just ordinary infrastructures. Here, policies of Viksit Bharat will be formulated, and important decisions will be made. In the times to come, the direction of the nation will be decided from here.”

“Kartavya Path and Kartavya Bhawan represent the core values of our democracy and Constitution. Lord Shri Krishna has said in the Bhagavad Gita, 'Na me Pārthāsti kartavyaṁtriṣu lokeṣu kiñcana, nānavāptam avāptavyaṁ varta eva cha karmaṇi.' In Indian culture, the word Kartavya is not limited to duties and responsibilities alone...”

According to news agency PTI, PM Modi remarked, “For decades after independence, our administrative machinery functioned out of buildings constructed during British rule. You are all aware of the poor working conditions in these decades-old structures. These buildings lacked adequate space, lighting, and proper ventilation. An important ministry like the Home Ministry was operating from a building that had been in use for over 100 years and lacked many essential facilities.”

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Secretary Katikithala Srinivas accompanied the prime minister during his tour of the building. Srinivas provided the prime minister with a detailed briefing on its features and facilities.

First Step in a Larger Vision for Central Secretariat

Union Minister Khattar highlighted that this was just the beginning in a series of developments planned under the Central Vista project. “Today’s occasion is a very important occasion… In the series of construction of ten Kartavya Bhavans, the first Kartavya Bhavan, number three, has been inaugurated by the Prime Minister today. I welcome and greet you all on this occasion,” he said, as per ANI.

Khattar also noted the significance of the larger vision: “In the national capital, Delhi, the Kartavya Path, the new Parliament House, the new Raksha Bhawan, Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, the National War Memorial, the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and now this Kartavya Bhavan have been inaugurated. These are not just ordinary constructions. In the Amrit Kaal, policies for a Viksit Bharat will be discussed here, and important decisions will be taken for Viksit Bharat.”

Ministries to Shift From Ageing Bhawans to Modern Facilities

Kartavya Bhavan-03 will accommodate offices of the Ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, Petroleum and Natural Gas, along with the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser. Many of these currently operate from older buildings such as Shastri Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan — structures dating back to the 1950s-70s and now considered outdated.

To facilitate construction of the remaining buildings, four ministries will temporarily relocate to alternate sites on Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Minto Road, and Netaji Palace for the next two years.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure with Modern Facilities

Kartavya Bhavan-03 spans a plinth area of 1.5 lakh square metres, including a basement of 40,000 square metres. It includes 24 large conference rooms with seating for 45 each, 26 smaller ones with capacity for 25 each, and 67 meeting rooms. The building is equipped with 27 lifts, a parking facility for 600 vehicles, and amenities such as a yoga room, creche, medical centre, café, kitchen, and a multipurpose hall.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has confirmed that Kartavya Bhavans 1 and 2 are likely to be completed by next month. Construction on Bhavan 10 is targeted for completion by April next year, while buildings 6 and 7 are scheduled for delivery by October 2026.

Central Vista Vision Extends Beyond Secretariat

In addition to the Common Central Secretariat buildings, the Central Vista project includes a new Parliament building, the Vice President Enclave, and the redevelopment of the Kartavya Path stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. Future plans also involve the construction of an Executive Enclave that will house the new Prime Minister’s Office, Cabinet Secretariat, National Security Council Secretariat, and India House. A new official residence for the Prime Minister is also part of the second phase.

A few existing buildings such as the National Museum, National Archives, Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan (External Affairs Ministry), Dr Ambedkar Auditorium and Vanijya Bhawan are proposed to be retained.

(With inputs from PTI)