'Manipur Will Shine Again': PM Modi Promises ‘New Dawn Of Hope And Trust’ — Top Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made an emotional appeal for unity in Manipur, pledging that the Centre would stand firmly with the state as it seeks to recover from the ethnic violence that has scarred its people for more than two years.

Speaking in Imphal during his first visit to Manipur since clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in May 2023, Modi promised to rebuild trust, restore confidence, and ensure development reached every corner of the state.

Key Quotes from PM Modi’s Visit:

“Manipur is the ratna adorning the crown of Mother India. Any form of violence here is condemnable.”

“I appeal to all organisations to walk the path of peace, fulfil your dreams, and secure the future of your children.”

“After meeting displaced families, I can say with confidence that a new dawn of hope and trust is rising in Manipur.”

“The name Manipur itself has ‘mani’—this gem will shine for the entire Northeast in the times to come.”

“Mothers and sisters here are the driving force of Manipur’s development and self-reliance.”

A Call for Healing and Unity

Arriving in Imphal under heavy rain, the prime minister described violence in the state as “unfortunate” and a “grave injustice to our ancestors and future generations.” He met displaced families living in relief camps and urged both the Hills and the Valley to build a “bridge of trust and harmony.”

The ethnic clashes, which erupted in 2023, left over 260 people dead and more than 60,000 displaced. Many survivors remain in temporary shelters.

Despite criticism from opposition leaders for not visiting the violence-hit state earlier, Modi underlined that the Centre had been consistently working with local stakeholders to bring back normalcy.

Development Push Worth Thousands of Crores

During the visit, the prime minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth more than ₹8,500 crore, including housing for displaced families, infrastructure upgrades, and new technology initiatives.

He also announced construction of 7,000 new houses for conflict-affected families, a special relief package of nearly Rs 3,000 crore, and 17 development projects worth ₹1,200 crore.

‘Centre Will Stand by You’

Reassuring the people of Manipur, Modi declared that peace and prosperity in the state were central to India’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

“Restoring normalcy in the lives of those who endured the heat of violence is our top priority,” he said, adding that Manipur’s growth rate had accelerated significantly in the past decade.

Concluding his address, Modi expressed confidence that the state would once again emerge as the “eastern crown jewel” of India.

“Imphal and the entire state are full of limitless possibilities. It is our collective duty to remain firmly on the path of development. I am confident that Manipur will shine as a symbol of peace and prosperity,” he said.