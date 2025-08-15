New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said 100 underperforming agricultural districts will be brought on par with other farming regions through the implementation of the PM Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana.

In his longest Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi outlined a clear roadmap for the future of Indian agriculture while paying emotional tribute to farmers, calling them the backbone of the nation's journey from dependency to self-reliance.

The Prime Minister said the government has identified 100 districts lagging in farming and launched a campaign to empower farmers under the PM Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana.

"If a little help is given to those farmers in 100 districts under the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, then the farmers there will also be on par with other farmers of India," he said.

The PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, approved by the Cabinet on July 16 with an annual budget of Rs 24,000 crore, aims to transform 100 low-performing agricultural districts across India by improving productivity, promoting crop diversification, expanding storage and irrigation facilities, and boosting credit access for farmers.

Modi praised farmers' resilience, noting that whether small farmers, cattle rearers, or fishermen, all are benefiting from numerous development schemes.

Initiatives such as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, rainwater harvesting, irrigation projects, quality seed distribution, and timely fertiliser supply have together boosted farmers' confidence across the country.

To address foot-and-mouth disease in the livestock sector, Modi said the government has administered free 125 crore vaccination doses so far.

He recalled how colonial rule had left the country impoverished. Still, it was the tireless efforts of farmers that filled India's granaries and secured the nation's food sovereignty.

"The farmers of my country make a huge contribution to the economy of India. The hard work of the farmers of India is paying off," he said.

India ranks first globally in milk, pulses, and jute production, while standing second in rice, wheat, cotton, fruits, and vegetables.

Agricultural exports have crossed Rs 4 lakh crore, the Prime Minister added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)