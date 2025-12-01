PM Modi Lauds CP Radhakrishnan As He Chairs Rajya Sabha For The First Time

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi: The winter session of the Rajya Sabha began today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending a heartfelt welcome to CP Radhakrishnan as he took the chair of the Rajya Sabha for the first time. PM Modi acknowledged the Vice President’s modest beginnings in a farming family and his long-standing record of social commitment, expressing confidence that the House would uphold its dignity under under Radhakrishnan's guidance.

He also assured the Chairman full cooperation from all members to maintain the decorum and discipline of parliamentary proceedings.

During his address, PM Modi reflected on Radhakrishnan’s close connection with the people during his time in Jharkhand. He said, "I saw the bond you forged with the tribal communities in Jharkhand. The way you visited even small villages, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand would proudly mention these things whenever he met me. Whether you had a helicopter or not, you would travel in whatever vehicle you had, stopping at small places at night. We all know your spirit of service and the way you took it to new heights as Governor... I have realised one thing that people sometimes feel the burden of their position, and sometimes they get overwhelmed by protocol. But I've noticed that you have no connection with protocol..."

PM Modi further said that CP Radhakrishnan's life is an inspiration for struggle and service. His leadership ability was evident from the age of students and during the crisis he organised many programs for public awareness, which is a great example for society.

PM Modi’s Message: Delivery Over Drama

Earlier in the day, before the House convened, PM Modi spoke to the media outside Parliament and outlined his expectations for the session. He urged MPs to move past the “frustration of defeat” and focus on constructive governance. According to him, the Parliament should be a space dedicated to policy, delivery and accountability rather than political theatre.

Emphasising India’s growing global stature, he remarked that "the world is watching India. We have proven that democracy can deliver," highlighting both economic resilience and institutional strength. PM Modi also appealed to senior leaders to allow space for first-time MPs, stressing that disruptions often prevent younger representatives from voicing issues important to their constituencies. He affirmed that the session should prioritise development-focused discussions over slogans or staged drama.