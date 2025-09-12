Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Rahul Shouted At Sonia': Goa Minister Slams Congress Over AI Video Featuring PM Modi’s Late Mother

A former Congress leader himself, who crossed over to the BJP in 2017, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane called the AI video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother a “shameful act”.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 06:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has ignited a fresh political row after strongly condemning the Congress party over the circulation of an AI-generated video that depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother, Heeraben Modi. Calling the video a “shameful act,” Rane accused the Congress of suffering a “complete collapse of values.” A former Congress leader himself, who crossed over to the BJP in 2017, Rane said the Opposition party’s resort to such tactics exposed its moral decline.

In a personal anecdote, Rane recalled a conversation with his father, veteran Congress leader and seven-time Goa Chief Minister Pratapsingh Rane, who allegedly witnessed Rahul Gandhi shouting at his mother, Sonia Gandhi. "If that’s the respect he shows to his own mother at home, what can India expect from the Congress party?" Rane asked.

 

He further alleged that the Congress has repeatedly insulted Mahila and Maatru Shakti, remarking, "Time and again, they have chosen to insult Mahila and Maatru Shakti—this has sadly become their identity. Politics must be fought on vision and governance, not by stooping to such depths." 

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane is the son of veteran Congress leader Pratapsingh Rane, who served as the state’s Chief Minister seven times and was a legislator for over fifty years, as per a report on NDTV. Vishwajit switched sides in 2017, leaving the Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after which he was inducted as Goa’s health minister.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 06:39 PM (IST)
