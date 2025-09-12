Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Head-In-Potholes Protest In Maharashtra's Thane To Demand Better Roads: WATCH

Head-In-Potholes Protest In Maharashtra's Thane To Demand Better Roads: WATCH

At the Anand Nagar signal, demonstrators dramatically lay down with their heads inside potholes and feet raised in the air, in a protest to highlight the daily risks faced by motorists.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 04:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Anger over Mumbai’s crumbling roads spilled onto the streets on Friday as residents along Ghodbunder Road staged a symbolic protest against potholes and worsening traffic congestion. At the Anand Nagar signal, demonstrators dramatically lay down with their heads inside potholes and feet raised in the air, a striking image meant to highlight the daily risks faced by motorists and pedestrians.

Ghodbunder Road Residents Stage Protest


The protest comes amid rising concerns over a spate of pothole-related accidents across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Motorist Escapes Fatal Crash After Hitting Pothole

Earlier this week, a motorcyclist in Navi Mumbai narrowly escaped a fatal crash after hitting a pothole on the rain-lashed JNPT highway. Dashcam footage from a passing car shows the rider losing balance, falling to the ground, and narrowly avoiding being run over by another vehicle. The clip quickly went viral, intensifying demands for urgent road repairs.

Just a day before the Navi Mumbai incident, tragedy struck in Bhiwandi. Vilas Baban Patil (59), a resident of Lape village, was returning home on Monday evening when his motorcycle hit a pothole near the Dhamangaon pipeline stretch, as per a report on ABP Live. He fell on the road and was fatally crushed under the rear wheel of a dumper. Though bystanders rushed him to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police confirmed that Patil’s death was directly caused by the pothole and registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

ALSO READ: Income Tax Raids Pothys Textile Showrooms And Owners’ Residences Across Tamil Nadu

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thane Maharastra

