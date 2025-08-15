Leaders of the opposition parties, including the Congress, AIMIM, and CPI(M), have slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the RSS in his Independence Day speech. They accused Modi of dishonouring the freedom struggle and politicising the national event for organisational gain.

In his Independence Day speech earlier in the day, the Prime Minister hailed 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as a "very proud and glorious journey of the world's biggest NGO".

'Hated Gandhi More Than...'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi dubbed the RSS praise as an "insult to the freedom struggle". He alleged the Sangh and its allies served the British foot soldiers and "hated Gandhi more than they ever opposed the British."

“The ideology of Hindutva believes in exclusion and is antithetical to the values of our Constitution," said the Hyderabad MP in a post on X. "Modi could have gone to Nagpur to praise RSS as a Swayamsevak, why did he have to do it from the Red Fort as the Prime Minister?” he questioned.

'Birthday' Jibe

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh called the praise of RSS in Modi's speech the "most troubling" part. “The most troubling element of the PM’s speech today was his name-checking of the RSS from the ramparts of the Red Fort — a blatant breach of the spirit of a constitutional, secular republic."

The Congress MP further alleged that by praising RSS, Modi appeased the outfit as he will turn 75 next month, referring to the party's claim that the RSS and BJP retire its leaders at the age of 75.

"It is nothing but a desperate attempt to appease the organisation in the run-up to his 75th birthday next month,” he added.

'Dishonoured Martyrs'

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby said: "It is deeply regrettable that Prime Minister Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, chose to praise the RSS — an organisation with a dubious historical record."

"An organisation which had no role whatsoever in these struggles and has consistently sought to undermine national unity along religious lines… By lauding the RSS on this Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi has dishonoured the memory of our martyrs and the spirit of our freedom movement," he added.