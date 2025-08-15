Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Most Troubling Element...': Oppn Slams PM Modi's I-Day Speech For Praising RSS, Takes 'Birthday' Jibe

'Most Troubling Element...': Oppn Slams PM Modi's I-Day Speech For Praising RSS, Takes 'Birthday' Jibe

They accused him of dishonoring the freedom struggle and politicising the national event. They highlighted RSS's alleged lack of involvement in the independence movement and its divisive ideology.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Leaders of the opposition parties, including the Congress, AIMIM, and CPI(M), have slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the RSS in his Independence Day speech. They accused Modi of dishonouring the freedom struggle and politicising the national event for organisational gain. 

In his Independence Day speech earlier in the day, the Prime Minister hailed 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as a "very proud and glorious journey of the world's biggest NGO".

'Hated Gandhi More Than...'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi dubbed the RSS praise as an "insult to the freedom struggle". He alleged the Sangh and its allies served the British foot soldiers and "hated Gandhi more than they ever opposed the British." 

“The ideology of Hindutva believes in exclusion and is antithetical to the values of our Constitution," said the Hyderabad MP in a post on X. "Modi could have gone to Nagpur to praise RSS as a Swayamsevak, why did he have to do it from the Red Fort as the Prime Minister?” he questioned. 

'Birthday' Jibe

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh called the praise of RSS in Modi's speech the "most troubling" part. “The most troubling element of the PM’s speech today was his name-checking of the RSS from the ramparts of the Red Fort — a blatant breach of the spirit of a constitutional, secular republic." 

The Congress MP further alleged that by praising RSS, Modi appeased the outfit as he will turn 75 next month, referring to the party's claim that the RSS and BJP retire its leaders at the age of 75. 

"It is nothing but a desperate attempt to appease the organisation in the run-up to his 75th birthday next month,” he added.  

'Dishonoured Martyrs' 

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby said: "It is deeply regrettable that Prime Minister Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, chose to praise the RSS — an organisation with a dubious historical record." 

"An organisation which had no role whatsoever in these struggles and has consistently sought to undermine national unity along religious lines… By lauding the RSS on this Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi has dishonoured the memory of our martyrs and the spirit of our freedom movement," he added. 

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asaduddin Owaisi RSS PM MOdi CONGRESS Independence Day 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J-K Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Rises To 60, Rescue Ops Underway As 500 Feared Trapped; CM Briefs PM
J-K Cloudburst: Death Toll Rises To 60, Rescue Ops Underway As 500 Feared Trapped; CM Briefs PM
India
'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech
'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech
India
'Infiltrators Threaten Jobs, Target Indian Women': Modi Says Mission Formed To Counter Demographic Changes
'Infiltrators Threaten Jobs, Target Indian Women': Modi Says Mission Formed To Counter Demographic Changes
Trending
Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam
Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget