HomeNewsIndia'21st Century Belongs To 1.4 Billion Indians': PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 13,430 Cr Projects In Andhra

'21st Century Belongs To 1.4 Billion Indians': PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 13,430 Cr Projects In Andhra

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 13,430 crore in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh. The initiatives span key sectors including industry, power transmission, railways, roads, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas—reflecting the Centre’s focus on regional infrastructure and inclusive growth.

In his address, Modi reflected on the deep spiritual and cultural roots that connect India’s regions. “I am fortunate to have been born in Gujarat, the land of Dada Somnath. I had the opportunity to serve Kashi, the land of Baba Vishwanath, and today I am receiving the blessings of Srisailam,” he said. The Prime Minister also invoked the blessings of Lord Narasimha Swamy of Ahobila, Lord Mahanandiswara Swamy of Mahanandi, and Guru Sri Raghavendra Swamy of Mantralayam.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister reiterated his vision of a developed India by 2047 and echoed the optimism expressed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. “Looking at this rapid pace, I can say that in 2047, when it will be 100 years of independence, India will be developed. The 21st century is going to be the century of 1.4 billion Indians,” he said.

PM Modi said: "Just two days ago, Google announced a major investment in Andhra Pradesh. Google is going to build India's first artificial intelligence hub here in our Andhra Pradesh. Yesterday, when I was talking to the CEO of Google, he told me that we have investments in many countries around the world outside the US. But now we are going to make the largest investment in Andhra Pradesh."

Explaining the initiative, Modi said that the new AI Hub would include powerful AI infrastructure, data center capacity, large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fiber-optic network. He added that a new international subsea gateway would be built, comprising several international subsea cables reaching Visakhapatnam on India’s eastern coast. The project, he said, would establish Visakhapatnam as an AI and connectivity hub, serving not only India but the entire world. He also extended special congratulations to the people of Andhra Pradesh and commended Chandrababu Naidu for his vision.


 

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Dismisses Telangana Govt's Plea, 42% OBC Quota In Local Bodies Put On Hold

The Prime Minister began his visit with prayers at the revered Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Nandyal district—one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and among the 18 Shakti Peeths. Temple authorities presented him with portraits and sacred vestments of Sri Swami and Goddess Bhramaramba, marking a spiritually significant start to the day’s engagements.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
