PM Modi Inaugurates New Flats For MPs: How Are They Different From The Old Ones?

HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Inaugurates New Flats For MPs: How Are They Different From The Old Ones?

Certified with a GRIHA 3-star rating, the flats incorporate renewable energy systems, energy-efficient fixtures, and effective waste management.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 11:58 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated 184 newly built Type-VII multi-storey flats for Members of Parliament (MPs) at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, marking a major upgrade in official housing for lawmakers.

The project, aimed at easing the acute shortage of suitable accommodation for MPs, offers a modern, eco-friendly vertical housing format designed to maximise land use in the heart of the capital. During the ceremony, the Prime Minister planted a Sindoor sapling, interacted with construction workers, and addressed attendees.

Bigger Than Top-Category Bungalows

Each Type-VII flat spans around 5,000 sq ft of carpet area and includes separate spaces for offices, staff quarters, and residential use. Notably, the new flats are reportedly even more spacious than Type-VIII bungalows, traditionally the most premium category of government housing. A source quoted by The Times of India said, "These flats have more space than the Type-VIII bungalows, which comprise the top category.”

The complex features a community centre for social and official gatherings, along with integrated facilities to meet MPs' professional and personal needs. Built with monolithic concrete using aluminium shuttering, the structures are earthquake-resistant and comply with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016.

Green, Inclusive, And Cost-Efficient

Certified with a GRIHA 3-star rating, the flats incorporate renewable energy systems, energy-efficient fixtures, and effective waste management. The focus on sustainability aims to reduce both resource consumption and operational costs. The design is Divyang-friendly, ensuring accessibility for differently-abled residents.

The new complex represents a shift from expansive horizontal bungalows to high-rise housing, combining greater space with modern safety, environmental, and accessibility standards.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 11:58 AM (IST)
DELHI NEWS PM Modi Type-VII Flats MPs New Flats Delhi
