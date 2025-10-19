Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Calls For Swadeshi Shopping In This Festive Season

PM Modi Calls For Swadeshi Shopping In This Festive Season

He urged people to celebrate the efforts of 1.4 billion Indians and proudly declare their purchases as "Swadeshi," sharing them on social media to inspire others.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 11:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to ring in the festive season by buying swadeshi products and celebrating the hard work of 140 crore Indians.

"Let's mark this festive season by celebrating the hardwork, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians," Modi said in a post on X.

"Let's buy Indian products and say -- Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai," the prime minister said.

He also urged citizens to share what they have bought during the festive season on social media.

"Do also share what you bought on social media. This way you will inspire others to also do the same," the prime minister said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 11:51 PM (IST)
