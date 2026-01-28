Plane Crashes In Maharashtra's Baramati, Ajit Pawar On Board

A plane carrying six passengers, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister r Ajit Pawar crashed in Maharashtra's Baramati on Wednesday morning. Rescue operations are currently underway at the crash site.

As per initial information, the plane was going from Mumbai to Baramati. The crash occurred during the plane's landing.

According to sources, some people on board the aircraft have been injured. However, official confirmation regarding Ajit Pawar’s condition is still awaited. The administration and security agencies have reached the spot and are assessing the situation.