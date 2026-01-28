Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPlane Ajit Pawar Was Flying Was 9 Seater, Built By Bombardier: Details

Plane Ajit Pawar Was Flying Was 9 Seater, Built By Bombardier: Details

Five other people travelling with Ajit Pawar on the plane were also killed in the crash that happened around 8.45 AM.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 10:13 AM (IST)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash in Maharashtra's Baramati on Wednesday morning. The NCP chief was going to Baramati from Mumbai for a rally. Five other people travelling with him on the plane were also killed in the crash that happened around 8.45 AM.

Pawar was travelling in a VT-SSK charter plane.

All About The Plane In Which Ajit Pawar Was Travelling

This Learjet 45XRaircraft flies under the tail number VT-SSK. Operated by Mayfair Jets DWC LLC (Operated by: VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd.), it was built in 2010 by Bombardier as part of their Learjet 45XR series.

VT-SSK is based in VIDP and can carry up to 9 passengers.


Plane Ajit Pawar Was Flying Was 9 Seater, Built By Bombardier: Details

The aircraft, which was carrying Pawar, crashed while attempting to land, scattering wreckage near the runway as rescue teams rushed to the scene. Initial reports say the plane split into pieces after the crash landing, and emergency services were at the site with fire crews and medical teams responding. Details about the identities of all those on board are still emerging.

Investigation Underway

Officials have not yet released a full statement on the cause of the crash. Authorities are expected to investigate whether the emergency landing attempt stemmed from mechanical issues, weather conditions, or other factors.

Related Video

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit “Unprecedented”

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Baramati Maharashtra Maharashtra' Ajit Pawar Death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash VT-SSK
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy CM, Dies In Plane Crash
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy CM, Dies In Plane Crash
India
First Visuals From Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Site Surface, Show Thick Smoke
First Visuals From Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Site Surface, Show Thick Smoke
News
India-EU Free Trade Deal: Who Wins Bigger, And Why Trump Loses Leverage, Know Details
India-EU Free Trade Deal: Who Wins Bigger, And Why Trump Loses Leverage, Know Details
Cities
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit “Unprecedented”
Breaking News: PM Modi Calls India-EU FTA ‘Mother of All Deals’ as Trade Agreement Signed
Breaking News: Nationwide Bank Strike Today, Cash Transactions and Services Suspended
Mumbai News: Clash in Borivali National Park as Eviction of Tribal Settlers Sparks Stone-Pelting
Breaking News: UGC New Rules 2026 Spark Nationwide Row in Universities
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget