Plane Ajit Pawar Was Flying Was 9 Seater, Built By Bombardier: Details

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash in Maharashtra's Baramati on Wednesday morning. The NCP chief was going to Baramati from Mumbai for a rally. Five other people travelling with him on the plane were also killed in the crash that happened around 8.45 AM.

Pawar was travelling in a VT-SSK charter plane.

All About The Plane In Which Ajit Pawar Was Travelling

This Learjet 45XRaircraft flies under the tail number VT-SSK. Operated by Mayfair Jets DWC LLC (Operated by: VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd.), it was built in 2010 by Bombardier as part of their Learjet 45XR series.

VT-SSK is based in VIDP and can carry up to 9 passengers.





The aircraft, which was carrying Pawar, crashed while attempting to land, scattering wreckage near the runway as rescue teams rushed to the scene. Initial reports say the plane split into pieces after the crash landing, and emergency services were at the site with fire crews and medical teams responding. Details about the identities of all those on board are still emerging.

Investigation Underway

Officials have not yet released a full statement on the cause of the crash. Authorities are expected to investigate whether the emergency landing attempt stemmed from mechanical issues, weather conditions, or other factors.