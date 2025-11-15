Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeNewsIndiaPakistan Plotting To Divide Hindus And Sikhs Using Khalistani Network: Report

Pakistan Plotting To Divide Hindus And Sikhs Using Khalistani Network: Report

Condemning the incident, Indian officials described it as a “shocking and unprecedented act of discrimination.”

By : IANS | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 11:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Islamabad, Nov 15 (IANS) Pakistan continues to fuel discord between Hindus and Sikhs in India by using Khalistani elements through its intelligence agencies to further its agenda, a report highlighted on Saturday.

It added that while Pakistan presents itself as “a friend and supporter” of Sikhs while at the same time funding and backing Khalistani separatists to carry out activities that damage the reputation of Sikhs worldwide.

According to a report in Khalsa Vox, Pakistan has once again exposed its intentions by humiliating and sending back Hindu pilgrims who had travelled to Nankana Sahib in Punjab province for the celebrations marking Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary.

“In a recent incident, around 14 Hindu devotees — including eight from Delhi and others from Lucknow — who were part of a group travelling to Nankana Sahib for the religious event, were insulted and sent back by Pakistani authorities,” a report detailed.

Hindu pilgrims said Pakistani officials prevented them from boarding the bus to Nankana Sahib, saying, “You are Hindus. You cannot go with the Sikh group”, and compelled them to walk back towards the Indian border.

“Observers have questioned Pakistan’s motives, asking: If Pakistani authorities had such an issue with Hindus, why were they granted visas in the first place? It appears that the entire purpose was to humiliate them—first by issuing visas and allowing them into Pakistan, and then by publicly insulting and expelling them,” the report mentioned.

Condemning the incident, Indian officials described it as a “shocking and unprecedented act of discrimination.”

The report stressed that these Hindu families, once residents of Pakistan, migrated to India in 1999, amid fear of persecution by Islamic extremists, and subsequently acquired Indian citizenship in 2008.

Under the Shimla Agreement between India and Pakistan, groups of Indian pilgrims travel annually to Nankana Sahib to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev’s “Prakash Parv”. Many Hindu families join the pilgrimage out of reverence for Guru Nanak Dev and a desire to visit the sacred land where he was born.

“By separating the Hindu pilgrims from the group and sending them back in such a humiliating manner, Pakistan has not only insulted their faith but also disrespected the entire nation of India. This incident once again demonstrates that Pakistan is unwilling to abandon its petty and divisive tactics, and continues to seek every possible opportunity to create discord among Indians,” the report noted.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 11:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Khalistan Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Farooq Abdullah Triggers Massive Row With Operation Sindoor Remark
Farooq Abdullah Triggers Massive Row With Operation Sindoor Remark
Cities
J&K Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex Gratia For Victims Of Nowgam Blast, Says Minister Sakeena Itoo
J&K Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex Gratia For Victims Of Nowgam Blast, Says Minister Sakeena Itoo
World
6 Killed, 23 Injured As Blast Rocks Hyderabad In Pakistan's Sindh Province
6 Killed, 23 Injured As Blast Rocks Hyderabad In Pakistan's Sindh Province
News
‘Sent My Resignation': RK Singh Exits BJP Amid Disciplinary Row
‘Sent My Resignation': RK Singh Exits BJP Amid Disciplinary Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts in Agra’s Mantola Leather Factory, Area Gripped by Panic
UP Terror Probe: Hindu Leaders Found on Hit List in White-Collar Module
Bihar Elections: Fear of Jungle Raj Overshadows Tejashwi’s Campaign
J&K Update: Naugam Police Station Blast Sparks Major Questions Over Safety Protocols
Naugam Blast: SDRF Begins Clearance as DGP to Brief on Cause and Casualties at 10 AM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget