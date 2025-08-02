'Operation Akhal': Two Terrorists Neutralised By Security Forces In J&K's Kulgam

The security forces on Saturday neutralised two terrorists in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The operation, conducted jointly by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF, has been named 'Operation Akahal'.

It was launched on Friday in the Akhal forest area of south Kashmir's Kulgam. The overnight encounter began after security forces received specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. Both sides exchanged fire on Friday evening, following which the operation was halted for the night.

The firing then resumed on Saturday morning after the security forces strengthened the cordon and rushed additional reinforcements to the area. Two terrorists were killed in the morning firing, news agency PTI reported.

A post by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps on X read: "Intermittent and Intense fire fight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the nooze while maintaining contact. One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues."

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained., officials told PTI. The operation is still underway.